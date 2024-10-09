Six months on from Fallout's record-breaking launch on Prime Video, one star admits 'I don't have a script, I have literally nothing' for season 2

What's going on with Fallout season 2? Six months after Amazon's TV adaptation of Bethesda's beloved videogame franchise broke records on Prime Video, it seems that everyone is being kept in the dark about its development – including its lead stars.

Speaking to DiscussingFilm, Ella Purnell, who plays Lucy MacLean in the hugely successful Prime Video series, admitted she "doesn't know anything" about the status of the show's next installment. It doesn't sound like progress is moving as fast as Amazons executives have made out in the past, then.

"I'm excited," Purnell replied when asked about season 2. "I really cannot wait [but] I don't have anything – I don't know when we're going to do it, I don't have a script, I have literally nothing.

"I don't even know if I'm in it," she jokingly added. "I hope I'm in it. I think I'm in it. I'm probably in it. But no, I don't know anything. I'm excited, I really want to get going. I need to start practicing my accent again and getting back into the Lucy headspace."

Apocalypse (not) now

Fallout season 2 is still being worked on at Amazon MGM Studios (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Purnell's comments don't instil confidence of an imminent return to the world of Fallout – from a production standpoint anyway – but it seems odd that Amazon hasn't informed its cast about when filming may begin. It's even more curious when you factor in comments made by Amazon officials since season 1 of its Fallout TV show emerged from its vault and, as I mentioned, took the world by storm in April.

Speaking to Variety in July, Prime Video's Head of TV Vernon Sanders said "we’ve already gotten scripts in hand" – a pleasing update that came 24 hours after Amazon MGM Studios chief Jennifer Salke told Deadline: "We’ve got a plan that we’re moving very fast on. I can’t tell you an exact date, but I think everyone will be happy with how quickly we’re able to get back with season 2."

We won't be reunited with Lucy any time soon (Image credit: Prime Video/JoJo Whilden)

If, as the pair suggest, script work has been completed and principal photography will get underway sooner rather than later, wouldn't they have told Purnell and company when work on one of the best Prime Video shows' second seasons will begin? Okay, script rewrites and/or treatments are usually required to improve the quality. Additionally, the volatile nature of the entertainment industry means that a studio's best-laid plans can change at the last minute. After all, a production as big as Fallout needs its cast and crew's schedules to line up perfectly before filming can start. Other important details, such as securing permits to shoot in certain locations, sourcing equipment, and ensuring a months-long shooting schedule is locked in, need to be sorted before work can get underway, too.

Regardless of the fact that Purnell isn't aware of how far along Fallout season 2 is on the development front, then, it doesn't mean progress has stalled. So, desperate though I am to see what happens next, I'm happy to wait if it means that Fallout's return on one of the world's best streaming services is as good as, if not better, than its debut.

That all said, I'd be surprised if Fallout's sophomore season is released before late 2026, which means we'll have a long wait on our hands if my prediction proves correct. As we *ahem* stand by for more news on season 2, find out about the "really cool" plans that director Jonathan Nolan has for Fallout's next season. Alternatively, if you haven't watched it yet, read my review of Fallout season 1 to see why it's one of 2024's unmissable TV shows.