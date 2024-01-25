Reacher season 3 will take the man-mountain hero out of his comfort zone on Prime Video

Jack Reacher will have to use his brainpower more so than his fists in Reacher season 3.

The first plot details have been revealed for Reacher season 3, and it seems that everyone's favorite man-mountain is in for a slightly less punch-filled adventure.

In a Prime Video press release, Amazon confirmed that the wildly successful show's next entry will see the eponymous hero embark on a stealthier mission than he's used to.

Indeed, a fresh logline for Reacher's third outing on the streaming giant suggests his brain, rather than his fists, will have to do more of the talking next time out. "Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past," the brief story synopsis reveals.

Of course, the soldier-turned-vigilante is no stranger to covert operations, with the series' leading man having taken part in similar missions during his time in the US Army. But, considering that he's made a name for himself on Prime Video by using his seemingly superhuman strength to tackle his foes over the last two seasons, Jack Reacher will have to employ his smarts over his physicality in his self-titled show's third season. Here's hoping he's still able to occasionally fight his way out of sticky situations in the threequel.

A buddy cop adventure and literary inspiration

Jack will be joined by Frances Neagley once more in Reacher season 3. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

If Reacher season 3's story brief sounds familiar, it's because it's based on another of Lee Child's 'Reacher' novels. The book series, which one of the best Prime Video shows is heavily influenced by, will provide plenty of inspiration for his next adventure, with Amazon confirming that 'Persuader' – the seventh entry in Childs' action crime thriller franchise – will be adapted for season 3's narrative.

Reacher won't be alone in going undercover next season, either. The Alan Ritchson-portrayed protagonist will be joined once more by Maria Sten's Frances Neagley, who featured in four episodes for Reacher season 1 and played a significant role in eight of Reacher season 2's entries.

No other character, story, or release date details have been revealed. However, filming on Reacher season 3 began in Toronto in December 2023, with the popular show renewed for another outing by Amazon Studios two weeks before its predecessor premiered on one of the world's best streaming services.

If you're yet to watch Reacher's latest entry on Prime Video, be sure to read our spoiler-free thoughts on Reacher season 2, which – spoilers – we called one of the 34 best shows of 2023. And, if you haven't watched either season yet, you need to rectify that immediately. Both seasons of Reacher hold ratings over 90% on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, thereby proving just how titanic it (and its titular hero) are.