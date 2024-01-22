Invincible season 2 part 2 got an exciting Prime Video release update when nobody was looking

It's almost time to breathe a sign of relief, Invincible fans, because a season 2 part 2 release date announcement is almost upon us.

Nearly two months after Invincible season 2's mid-season finale, the next installment in the wildly successful Prime Video series is due a launch update – and thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer for an official reveal, because Amazon has announced that… it's going to make a release date announcement soon.

A post to the show's X/Twitter account last Friday (January 19) revealed that Invincible season 2 part 2's launch date would be confirmed "next week". That means we can expect a formal announcement sometime this week, i.e. between Monday, January 22 and Sunday, January 28.

Curiously, the post was uploaded by Invincible's social media team at 3:29pm PT on January 19 – 90 minutes before most US east coast workers finished working for the week. Even more strangely, it hit the X feeds of UK dwellers at 11:29pm, who would have been asleep, or out partying on a Friday night, and 9:29am on January 20 in Australia, when most Aussies were likely enjoying a lie-in. In short: it was an unusual time to post an announcement when nobody was watching their X feed.

Ahead of this week's forthcoming reveal, we only knew that Invincible's sophomore season would return in early 2024. Speaking to TechRadar in October 2023, co-showrunner Simon Racioppa surprisingly confirmed it "wasn't the original plan" to split season 2 in half, but production issues meant it was the "best way to present season 2" to the franchise's devote fanbase.

Admittedly, two months isn't a long time to wait between Invincible season 2's mid-season break and the season 2 part 2 release reveal. But, if you're in need of a refresher heading into the next batch of episodes, read our spoiler-free thoughts on Invincible season 2 part 1, or check out our Invincible season 2 episode 4 ending explained article. They'll remind you of what went down in this season's first four episodes, and what the mid-season finale sets up ahead of part 2's arrival.

Okay, so when will Amazon unveil the official launch date for Invincible season 2 part 2?

For me, there are two clear frontrunners. The first of those is today (January 22), which marks the 21st anniversary of Invincible's first comic book issue. Indeed, the beloved superhero series flew onto store shelves on January 22, 2003, so it would be fitting if season 2 part 2's release date is confirmed then. However, Amazon already used Invincible's 20th birthday to release the first season 2 teaser last January, so it would raise eyebrows if it utilized the same date twice in 12 months, regardless of its significance.

The other plausible date to unveil one of the best Prime Video shows' return would be Wednesday, January 24. That date marks two months since season 2 episode 4 debuted on one of the world's best streaming services – that being November 24, 2023. Sure, it isn't as apt a date as Invincible's actual birthday but, if January 22 is a bit too early in the week to make such an announcement, a mid-week one with some season 2 symbolism wouldn't be the worst idea.

As for when the R-rated animated show will punch its way back onto Amazon's primary streamer, I think it'll return in March.

Currently, there are no Amazon TV Originals confirmed to debut on Prime Video that month – indeed, a cursory glance at the streamer's 2024 TV lineup confirms as much. A February 2024 release is highly unlikely, given the second month of the year is only nine days away, while an April 2024 launch won't happen, what with Amazon's Fallout TV show arriving on April 12. It would be remiss of Amazon to release two big TV hitters in the same month, so a March launch for Invincible season 2 part 2 is looking increasingly plausible. We'll find out if I'm correct in my assumptions soon enough.