'Going to disappoint people': Invincible co-creator responds to wild Jeffrey Dean Morgan season 2 rumor

Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman has attempted to squash a long-standing fan theory that Jeffrey Dean Morgan will appear in season 2.

Speaking exclusively to TechRadar, Kirkman suggested that Morgan, who he worked with on The Walking Dead's TV adaptation, isn't set to feature in Invincible season 2. However, Kirkman also left the door open on Morgan voicing someone in the hit adult animated series down the road.

At the start of 2023, Invincible fans – myself included – were sent into a frenzy when Morgan appeared to tease his potential involvement in the popular Prime Video show. Taking to his personal Instagram account, Morgan posted an image of himself resting his hands and head on volumes 2 and 3 of Invincible's 144-strong comic book run.

It didn't take long for fans to come to the conclusion that the image confirmed that Morgan had joined the show's cast. Such was the furore Morgan created, I even reported on the post in question, saying that Invincible had added another Walking Dead star to its voice cast ranks.

So, who might Morgan voice in future episodes? Many fans speculated that he'd play one of Omni-Man's fellow Viltrumites, aka the superpowered tyrannical race with ambitions to rule the universe with an iron fist. Some names bandied about include Conquest and General Kregg, two of the comics' most notable villains. And, considering that Morgan played Negan, one of The Walking Dead's most complex and iconic antagonists with real menace, malice, and love-to-hate charm in its live-action TV adaptation, he seemed tailor-made for one of those roles.

According to Kirkman, though, fans need to rein in their expectations. Indeed, I've seen the first four episodes of the show's next entry – read our Invincible season 2 part 1 review for more on our thoughts – and I can confirm that Morgan's name isn't among those credited with an appearance.

Still, I couldn't help but ask Kirkman directly if Morgan was a) part of season 2's cast and b) if he was playing a fan-favorite character. Understandably, Kirkman wasn't prepared to spoil anything. In fact, he attempted to quell the speculation that Morgan is even voicing a character in Invincible – one of the best Prime Video shows around – even though his reply also suggested he was being coy about fans hearing Morgan's dulcet tones in season 2 part 2 or beyond.

"I mean – Jeffrey and I know each other," he said. "It's possible he was just reading the comic books, which I think will disappoint many people. But I wouldn't want to spoil anything for future seasons.

"Jeffrey's on a very long list of Walking Dead actors that I would love to work with again. Norman Reedus is someone else on that list, as well as Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln. It would be great to get them into Invincible in some capacity; it's just a matter of finding the right role for them, so when the right one emerges for Jeffrey, hopefully you'll see him in Invincible. But it's not something I could talk about yet even if I wanted to."

Disappointing as Kirkman's answer is, the acclaimed comic book writer was more forthcoming about other season 2 questions I had. You can read more about those in my chat with Kirkman and co-showrunner Simon Racioppa, which covers how Invincible season 2 is building a bolder and "more grounded" multiverse story than Marvel and DC. Be sure to check in with TechRadar in the coming weeks for more exclusive coverage too.