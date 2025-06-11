My favorite courtroom drama is a Hollywood classic with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's just been added to Prime Video

There are a lot of exciting new additions coming to Prime Video's US library in June: indeed, among the 50 new movies that are being added, there's a must-see horror film I can't recommend enough. But there's one very special title that really stood out to me.

If you haven't seen 12 Angry Men, it's now streaming on Prime Video and not only in the US but the UK and Australia, too. That means you don't have to scroll through all of the best streaming services to find it, as I'm happy to report it's streaming on Prime Video in all three territories.

With a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, this is a movie you won't want to miss and I'm going to break down some of the many reasons I love it so much below. It's a classic bit of cinema and widely praised, and now, you can stream it widely.

Why I recommend 12 Angry Men

12 ANGRY MEN (1957) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

If you don't usually watch black and white movies, or even classical ones, I'm setting you a challenge to try something new. Honestly, 12 Angry Men is so iconic I feel like everyone should watch it once.

The plot follows an eighteen-year-old Latino man who is accused of having stabbed his father to death, leading him to be presented in a courtroom before a twelve-man jury. Eleven out of the twelve men vote guilty, except for one man, Mr. Davis.

Imagine being the one person who has to convince the group they're wrong? Well, that's what this movie explores and it's gripping stuff. There's no bloody action scenes or anything gratuitous, the thrills come from the strength of the performances, and the dialogue alone is enough to keep you on the edge of your seat.

I've always been a fan of dialogue heavy movies. One of my favorite thriller movies of all time, Buried, sees Ryan Reynolds attempting to get out of a coffin for the entire runtime, but the script is so well written it sucks you in. And it's the same with 12 Angry Men.

What's interesting about this movie is you never find out the juror's names (aside from a brief exchange at the end where two exchange surnames). This really hones in on the anonymity, reducing them to numbers.

Henry Fonda shines as 'Juror 8', the one man who chooses to vote not guilty. He's a powerful character in cinema as a man trying to seek justice, not just go home quickly.

Many consider this to be a masterpiece and I do too. It's so raw and real, you feel like you're right there on the jury with them where you have no choice but to listen, and to question your gut reaction. It's a one of a kind movie, and it's so exciting to see it streaming on Prime Video.