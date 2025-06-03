‘A grimy, gothic treat’: Netflix has a new crime procedural show with 81% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's latest crime drama series Dept Q has received a lot of praise from viewers

At the time of writing, it has a solid 81% Rotten Tomatoes score

The Guardian called it a "grimy, gothic treat" in their 4-star review

With so much to choose from on Netflix, it's easy to let good shows pass us by. That's why you should make time to watch Dept. Q, a fantastic new crime series which has been hailed as a "grimy, gothic treat" by The Guardian.

Dept. Q currently has an 81% Rotten Tomatoes score, meaning it can grab a spot on our best Netflix shows list. Since its release, it's received a lot of praise from viewers and critics alike, with many binge-watching the nine-part series.

Take a look at the trailer below for a peek at what people are raving about.

Dept. Q | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Why are people loving Dept. Q?

People on social media have praised Dept. Q, highlighting the "next level" acting from Matthew Goode. Some have even called for a second season to be greenlit, because it's just that good.

Dept Q on Netflix is such a good crime thriller . Matthew Goode's acting was next level !I hope they make season 2 of this series .#DeptQ #DepartmentQ #Netflix pic.twitter.com/KzTdARCO0fMay 30, 2025

I finished the rest of the #Deptq episodes last night.I can't say enough about how good Goode's performance is in this one. I think with a better overall mystery, this show has the potential to be one of the best. The ending was emotional and I can't wait for another season. pic.twitter.com/dldDTlnP0TMay 31, 2025

While we currently have no word on Dept. Q's future, it would definitely be nice to see it return to one of the best streaming services. I've always been a huge fan of police dramas, most recently the outstanding BBC series Line of Duty, and one of its stars, Kelly Macdonald, appears in Dept. Q as well.

She joins a brilliant cast alongside Goode, Mark Bonnar, Jamie Sives, Shirley Henderson, and Kate Dickie, whose performances really do elevate this gritty, nail-biting drama.

The series follows the creation of a new police unit, a cold-case division formed "in hopes of generating good press for a beleaguered Edinburgh police department."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It was created by Scott Frank, who co-created the brilliant Netflix show The Queen's Gambit, and it's safe to say he's done it again here.

While the two shows are very different, he's definitely had people glued to their television sets, and we can only hope that Dept. Q comes back for another round.