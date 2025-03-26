Netflix's #2 most-watched show is the new madcap whodunnit The Residence –here are 3 more mysteries to stream next

From improv comedy to time travel mystery, we've got your next binge covered

The cast of The Residence peek from a doorway
(Image credit: Netflix)

Everyone may be raving about Adolescence, but an altogether different crime show has also been quietly making waves on Netflix with madcap comedy The Residence climbing up to the number two spot in the streamer's weekly most-watched list.

Ratcheting the Agatha Christie-style conceit of a group of suspects in a grand country house up a whole bunch of notches, with the White House standing in for an English manor and the suspect count upped to the hundreds, The Residence sees Uzo Aduba’s detective Cordelia Cupp called in to investigate the murder of chief usher, AB Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito). We won’t spoil the details, but it's a hilarious ride as Cupp unravels this joyous whodunnit.

But those of you who’ve got to the bottom of The Residence’s dastardly murder might be looking for your next binge watch, and that’s a mystery we can solve for you right here as we give our pick of the best three shows for you to watch next on one of the best streaming services. And if none of those whet your appetite, you can always check out everything new on Netflix in March 2025.

Inside Man

Inside Man | Brand New Trailer 🔥 BBC - YouTube Inside Man | Brand New Trailer 🔥 BBC - YouTube
Watch On

Episodes: 4
Main cast: David Tennant, Stanley Tucci, Dolly Wells, Lydia West, Lyndsey Marshal

Those familiar with the work of Steven Moffat will know what to expect from this twisty turny thriller.

David Tennant stars as Harry Watling, a British vicar who through an unfortunate series of events finds himself keeping Dolly Wells’ maths tutor Janice prisoner in his cellar. As events spiral out of control, Harry’s son and wife are entangled in the kidnap, with things becoming increasingly dangerous. Meanwhile, journalist Beth (Lydia West) interviews Stanley Tucci’s Jefferson, a murderer on Death Row in Arizona. Watching as these threads sew together is one of the pure joys of Moffats puzzle-box writing, as fans of Sherlock will know.

The show received praise upon release for its consistently surprising plotting and stellar performances, with Tennant particularly watchable as the sympathetic yet sinister small town vicar. At just four episodes in length, it’s a perfect binge watch.

Murderville

Murderville | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Murderville | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Episodes: 7
Main cast: Will Arnett, Haneefah Wood , Lilan Bowden, Conan O'Brien, Marshawn Lynch, Kumail Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, Sharon Stone, Ken Jeong, Jason Bateman, Maya Rudolph, Pete Davidson

Part police sitcom, part reality show, Murderville hits all the zany beats fans of The Residence will be looking for.

Starring Will Arnett as detective Terry Seattle, each episode sees a guest star assigned as the rookie detective for the case of the week. The hook, however, is that the celebrity guest hasn’t seen a page of script in advance and must improv their way through proceedings while trying to genuinely solve the fictitious crime. Arnett and guest interview suspects and look over clues before the rookie gives their explanation of who the culprit is and how they did it. If they’re correct, the perp is arrested, if not, the guest cop is fired.

It’s ridiculous stuff, and the success of the premise hinges squarely on the improv ability of the guest (though Arnett is consistently hilarious), but when Murderville hits, it’s an absolute joy.

Bodies

Bodies | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Bodies | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Episodes: 8
Main cast: Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, Kyle Soller, Greta Scacchi, Tom Mothersdale, Michael Jibson, Stephen Graham

Netflix’ man of the moment Stephen Graham stars in this time-hopping murder mystery.

Combining historical drama, classic noir, gritty cop thriller and ambitious sci-fi, the show sees the same body discovered in the same place at four different points in time – 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053. Intriguing enough in its early episodes as the investigations take place simultaneously, when things begin to merge, the show soars. Over the eight episodes, there’s plenty to keep viewers engaged with frequent action scenes and some interesting social commentary achieved by juxtaposing the eras.

Viewers looking for more of the heart-wrenching Stephen Graham performance we saw in Adolescence may be left wanting by his arch villain performance here but those who enjoyed The Residence’s unpredictability and relentless pace should be well served by this sci-fi mystery.

