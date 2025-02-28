Everything new on Netflix in March 2025 – stream the miniseries Adolescence and new Original movies

Netflix's new miniseries Adolescence is one of the many new original shows coming to Netflix on March 13.

Goodbye winter, spring is here! At least that's how it feels looking at all the new movies and shows landing on Netflix in March 2025, and it's certainly looking to be a bright and sunny month for one of the best streaming services.

If there's one thing that Netflix subscribers keep their eyes peeled for, it's the monthly wave of original movies and shows. As for March, Netflix knows exactly what it's doing, and we're most excited for its one-take limited series Adolescence starring Stephen Graham – not forgetting the new Millie Bobby Brown blockbuster The Electric State, which packs an immense cast featuring Chris Pratt, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Yeoh, Colman Domingo, and more.

Other streaming services had better watch out this month, because Netflix hasn't come to play nice. If anything, it's here to show why it's still one of the reigning entertainment platforms.

Everything new on Netflix in March 2025

Arriving on March 1

50 First Dates (movie)

Annie (movie)

Beginners (movie)

Black Hawk Down (movie)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (movie)

Blood and Bone (movie)

Cell 211 (movie)

Do the Right Thing (movie)

Friday (movie)

High-Rise (movie)

The Holiday (movie)

Ma (movie)

National Security (movie)

Next Friday (movie)

Pride & Prejudice (movie)

Runaway Jury (movie)

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix original series)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (movie)

Sicario (movie)

The Potato Lab (Netflix original series)

Ted (movie)

Vampires (movie)

Wedding Crashers (movie)



Arriving on March 3

Hot Wheels Let's Race season 3 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on March 4

Andrew Schulz: LIFE (Netflix original comedy)

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of February 21, 2025 (TV show)

With Love, Meghan (Netflix original series)



Arriving on March 5

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just One Look (Netflix original series)

The Leopard (Netflix original series)

Medusa (Netflix original series)



Arriving on March 6

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship (movie)

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 (Netflix original series)

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (Netflix original documentary)

Love is Blind: Sweden Season 1: After the Altar (Netflix original series)

Power Rangers (movie)



Arriving on March 7

Chaos: The Manson Murders (Netflix original documentary)

Delicious (Netflix original movie)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7 (Netflix original documentary)

Nadaaniyan (Netflix original movie)

Plankton: The Movie (Netflix original movie)

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix original series)



Arriving on March 8

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix original series)



Arriving on March 10

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden (Netflix original documentary)



Arriving on March 12

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (Netflix live event)

Temptation Island (Netflix original series)

Welcome to the Family (Netflix original series)



Arriving on March 13

Adolescence (Netflix original series)

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on March 14

Audrey (movie)

The Electric State (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on March 15

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix original series)



Arriving on March 17

CoComelon Lane season 4 (Netflix original series)

Inside season 2 (Netflix original series)

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 TV show)



Arriving on March 18

Bert Kreischer: Lucky (Netflix original comedy)

Love & Hip Hop New York seasons 3-4 TV show)

The Outrun (movie)



Arriving on March 19

Twister: Caught in the Storm (Netflix original documentary)

Woman of the Dead season 2 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on March 20

Bet Your Life (Netflix original series)

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (movie)

The Residence (Netflix original series)

Wolf King (Netflix original series)



Arriving on March 21

Go! (Netflix original series)

Little Siberia (Netflix original movie)

Revelations (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on March 22

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix original series)



Arriving on March 25

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (Netflix original comedy)



Arriving on March 26

Caught (Netflix original series)

I Survived a Crime season 2 TV show)

Million Dollar Secret (Netflix original series)



Arriving on March 27

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure (Netflix original documentary)

Survival of the Thickest season 2 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on March 28

The Lady's Companion (Netflix original series)

The Life List (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on March 31

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (Netflix original documentary)

Promised Hearts (Netflix original movie)

Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2 (Netflix original series)