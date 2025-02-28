Everything new on Netflix in March 2025 – stream the miniseries Adolescence and new Original movies
New month, new season, new titles
Goodbye winter, spring is here! At least that's how it feels looking at all the new movies and shows landing on Netflix in March 2025, and it's certainly looking to be a bright and sunny month for one of the best streaming services.
If there's one thing that Netflix subscribers keep their eyes peeled for, it's the monthly wave of original movies and shows. As for March, Netflix knows exactly what it's doing, and we're most excited for its one-take limited series Adolescence starring Stephen Graham – not forgetting the new Millie Bobby Brown blockbuster The Electric State, which packs an immense cast featuring Chris Pratt, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Yeoh, Colman Domingo, and more.
Other streaming services had better watch out this month, because Netflix hasn't come to play nice. If anything, it's here to show why it's still one of the reigning entertainment platforms.
Everything new on Netflix in March 2025
Arriving on March 1
50 First Dates (movie)
Annie (movie)
Beginners (movie)
Black Hawk Down (movie)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (movie)
Blood and Bone (movie)
Cell 211 (movie)
Do the Right Thing (movie)
Friday (movie)
High-Rise (movie)
The Holiday (movie)
Ma (movie)
National Security (movie)
Next Friday (movie)
Pride & Prejudice (movie)
Runaway Jury (movie)
SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix original series)
See No Evil, Hear No Evil (movie)
Sicario (movie)
The Potato Lab (Netflix original series)
Ted (movie)
Vampires (movie)
Wedding Crashers (movie)
Arriving on March 3
Hot Wheels Let's Race season 3 (Netflix original series)
Arriving on March 4
Andrew Schulz: LIFE (Netflix original comedy)
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of February 21, 2025 (TV show)
With Love, Meghan (Netflix original series)
Arriving on March 5
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Just One Look (Netflix original series)
The Leopard (Netflix original series)
Medusa (Netflix original series)
Arriving on March 6
Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship (movie)
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 (Netflix original series)
Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (Netflix original documentary)
Love is Blind: Sweden Season 1: After the Altar (Netflix original series)
Power Rangers (movie)
Arriving on March 7
Chaos: The Manson Murders (Netflix original documentary)
Delicious (Netflix original movie)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7 (Netflix original documentary)
Nadaaniyan (Netflix original movie)
Plankton: The Movie (Netflix original movie)
When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix original series)
Arriving on March 8
SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix original series)
Arriving on March 10
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden (Netflix original documentary)
Arriving on March 12
Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (Netflix live event)
Temptation Island (Netflix original series)
Welcome to the Family (Netflix original series)
Arriving on March 13
Adolescence (Netflix original series)
Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 (Netflix original series)
Arriving on March 14
Audrey (movie)
The Electric State (Netflix original movie)
Arriving on March 15
SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix original series)
Arriving on March 17
CoComelon Lane season 4 (Netflix original series)
Inside season 2 (Netflix original series)
The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 TV show)
Arriving on March 18
Bert Kreischer: Lucky (Netflix original comedy)
Love & Hip Hop New York seasons 3-4 TV show)
The Outrun (movie)
Arriving on March 19
Twister: Caught in the Storm (Netflix original documentary)
Woman of the Dead season 2 (Netflix original series)
Arriving on March 20
Bet Your Life (Netflix original series)
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (movie)
The Residence (Netflix original series)
Wolf King (Netflix original series)
Arriving on March 21
Go! (Netflix original series)
Little Siberia (Netflix original movie)
Revelations (Netflix original movie)
Arriving on March 22
SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix original series)
Arriving on March 25
Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (Netflix original comedy)
Arriving on March 26
Caught (Netflix original series)
I Survived a Crime season 2 TV show)
Million Dollar Secret (Netflix original series)
Arriving on March 27
Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure (Netflix original documentary)
Survival of the Thickest season 2 (Netflix original series)
Arriving on March 28
The Lady's Companion (Netflix original series)
The Life List (Netflix original movie)
Arriving on March 31
Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (Netflix original documentary)
Promised Hearts (Netflix original movie)
Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2 (Netflix original series)
You might also like
- I'm saving the date as Fear Street: Prom Queen gets a confirmed Netflix release
- Gabby Petito murder documentary sparks viewer backlash after it uses fake AI voiceover
- Scooby-Doo is a good movie with a bad Rotten Tomatoes score – here's why you should ignore the critics and watch it before it leaves Netflix
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Netflix reveals the most-watched movies and shows of the end of last year, and there are 4 I recommend you catch up on
I'm saving the date as Fear Street: Prom Queen gets a confirmed Netflix release