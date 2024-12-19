The Russo Brothers' new Netflix movie The Electric State looks like the robot odyssey I've been waiting for in the official trailer

Visually, it's unlike any robot movie you've ever seen

We've been excited about The Electric State for a while now: Netflix's big-budget sci-fi movie, directed by the Russo Brothers, has got a very distinct look, a classic dystopian setup and a great cast too. First-look images were shared back in October and now there's a trailer to get everyone a little more stoked.

I love the visuals here, and the robots really remind me of the brilliant videogame NieR: Automata. And given the Russo's track record with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's lots here to look forward to what could be one of the best Netflix movies.

What we know about The Electric State

The Electric State is based on the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag, which takes place in an alternate reality version of 1997. There, a teenage girl and her robot pal traverse the southwest US after technology goes bad – not quite Terminator bad, but pretty close.

According to Netflix: "Set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s, [Millie Bobby] Brown stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising."

It continues: "Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher – Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead."

With a cast and voice cast that also includes Ke Huy Quan (Loki), Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), and Stanley Tucci (Citadel). Woody Harrelson (Zombieland), Brian Cox (Succession), Jenny Slate (It Ends With Us), Hank Azaria (The Simpsons), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), and Alan Tudyk (Star Wars: Rogue One) this has the potential to be pretty great. We'll find out for sure when it premieres on one of the best streaming services on 14 March 2025.

