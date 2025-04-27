5 new Netflix movies with over 95% on Rotten Tomatoes coming in May 2025

Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) arrives on Netflix on May 1

It's great to see that Netflix continues to add recently released movies to its catalog of best Netflix movies, and while we love to see this, Netflix reintroducing old favorites is still greatly appreciated.

Just like a number of the other best streaming services, Netflix's May 2025 movie list features plenty of new titles with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Of these, there's a modern romance from the past two years and a thrilling zombie horror making its way to the platform shortly. Additionally, there are three animated features arriving that have very respectable Rotten Tomatoes scores – this includes one of my favorites from last year, The Wild Robot.

I must say, Netflix has surprised me this month since it's April 2025 schedule wasn't as movie-focussed, but still packed a punch with new shows like Black Mirror season 7. To see what Netflix has in store this month, be sure to check our full list of everything new on Netflix in May 2025 – you never know what else you might find.

Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2006) Trailer 1 | Helena Bonham Carter, Peter Sallis - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 95%

Age rating: G

Length: 85 minutes

Directors: Nick Park & Steve Box

Arriving on: May 1

After years of animated short movies that were reserved for Christmas Day enjoyment, Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit was the iconic British duo's first feature movie which managed to score the win for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

Erratic inventor Wallace and his pet dog Gromit start their own pest control business which lands them a job at the estate of Lady Tottington (Helena Bonham Carter) to prevent rabbits from consuming the town's crops before the annual Giant Vegetable contest. When technical issues with Wallace's pest control inventions go horribly wrong, the two find themselves faced with battling a giant mutant rabbit that is capable of doing more than eating the town's crops.

The Wild Robot (2024)

The Wild Robot | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 96%

Age rating: PG

Length: 102 minutes

Director: Chris Sanders

Arriving on: May 24

The Wild Robot was a huge risk for DreamWorks as it was a major departure from the animation style the studio had adopted for years. I should know, I had the chance to sit down and interview director Chris Sanders. All of the risk-taking certainly paid off, garnering a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the 2025 Oscars.

Inspired by Peter Brown's science fiction series of novels The Wild Robot is a story of motherhood and survival. Service robot Roz (Lupita Nyong'o) is washed up on an island run by the animal kingdom and must adapt to her new surroundings. Her new environment allows her to learn more about the world around her and form bonds with the creatures that inhabit the island, taking young orphaned goose Brightbill (Kit Connor) under her wing.

It's animation style is fresh from a watercolor painting, truly beautiful – I'm just hoping and praying for a sequel.

The Lego Movie (2014)

The LEGO® Movie - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 96%

Age rating: PG

Length: 95 minutes

Directors: Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

Arriving on: May 1

Warner Bros couldn't have recruited better filmmakers to bring the world of Lego to life in movie form, using the talents of the directors who made Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009).

Average Lego figure Emmett (Chris Pratt) finds himself in a sticky situation when he's mistaken for being the key to saving the world from the threat of Lord Business (Will Ferrell). Along with a posse of friends and other familiar Lego figures, they must band together on an epic mission to put a stop to Lord Business's plan to reign over the Lego world and everyone living in it.

As well as an incredibly catchy song, The Lego Movie packs a unique and diverse ensemble cast with voice performances from Morgan Freeman, Elizabeth Banks, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Liam Neeson, and more.

Past Lives (2023)

Past Lives | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 95%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 106 minutes

Director: Celine Song

Arriving on: May 1

Though sombre in its pace and performance, Past Lives is as real as a romance movie can get – modern love at its finest. Through the cracks of its heart-rendering and complicated love bond is a story of resilience and strength reinforcing once again that letting the love of your life go is the strongest thing one could do.

Director Celine Song takes inspiration from her own experiences with themes of friendship and romance, injecting them into what is a very powerful and moving feature directorial debut. Nora (Greta Lee) and her family move across the world to the US leaving behind the live they've built in South Korea, meaning that Nora must leave her best friend Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) behind. Flash forward 24 years the two are reunited in New York City, confronting and reminiscing in what was once a loving friendship.

Train to Busan (2016)

Train to Busan Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Yoo Gong Movie - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 118 minutes

Director: Yeon Sang-Ho

Arriving on: May 2

Train to Busan is a mad departure from the rest of the movies in this list. It's not a colorful animated feature like The Wild Robot, nor is it a modern love story grounded in harsh realities like Past Lives, but it's a tense zombie horror bound to give your May movie nights a thrilling edge.

Taking place predominantly on KTX train going from Seoul to Busan, divorced father and workaholic Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) boards the train with his daughter who wishes to spend her birthday with her mother in Busan. At the same time, a zombie outbreak occurs in the carriages of the moving train threatening the lives of all passengers. As the threat of the zombies becomes increasingly worrying, they're left to fight for their own safety as well as the lives of others.