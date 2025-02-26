I'm saving the date as Fear Street: Prom Queen gets a confirmed Netflix release

It's going to be one killer night

A figure wearing a skeleton mask stands in front of a sign that reads &quot;Shadyside: High School Senior Prom&quot;. The letters DIE in Shadyside are highlighted in red.
(Image credit: Netflix)

Fear Street: Prom Night will premiere on May 23, with Netflix confirming the news in an intriguing announcement trailer. The first three movies in the Fear Street slasher franchise really surprised me when they arrived on Netflix in 2021. I was very quickly lured into the world-building and seeing three different eras portrayed against a horror backdrop was very fun indeed.

Fear Street parts One, Two, and Three – set in 1994, 1978, and 1666 respectively – received critical acclaim, and all of them are worthy holders of spots on our best Netflix movies round-up. I was worried that the creators might rest on their laurels after a hat-trick of successes, but now they're back with another chilling tale, and based on the trailer, it’s already shaping up to be one of my best horror movies of the year.

This time around, we'll follow prom season at Shadyside High (I'm already suspicious of a name like that, to be fair), but the cut-throat (not in the literal sense) competition for the title of Prom Queen will soon be the least of the school's worries when girls start mysteriously disappearing. Surely someone wouldn't go that far for a high school title, right? I guess we'll find out…

Take a look at the teaser below.

Why was Fear Street so successful?

Fear Street Part Two 1978 key art. Sadie Sink looks terrified in the orange Fear Street poster.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Fear Street series has been celebrated for a number of reasons. Many loved the franchise's retro appeal and the inspired casting, including Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. I'm among those who sang the praises of the Fear Street franchise, and it was refreshing to see horror adaptations of this quality among some of the less good Netflix horrors. Unfortunately, the Netflix library is home to some offerings of questionable quality – looking at you, The Open House, but we can't win them all. If only Netflix hadn't canceled nine great shows last year and gotten rid of the disappointing horrors instead. But I digress.

The movies are based on R. L. Stine's novels, and revolve around teens who must break a curse that’s been haunting their town for hundreds of years. And they’re every bit as nerve-jangling as his iconic series Goosebumps, which now has two seasons on Disney+. So, the Stine horror adaptations are really killing it, and I couldn't be happier about that.

Lucy Buglass
Lucy Buglass
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.

When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd. 

