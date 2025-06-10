3 new horror movies are coming to Prime Video in June but there’s only one I recommend watching
There's a clear winner here
Prime Video recently updated its horror library, but out of everything new in June, there's only one horror title that really stands out to me.
I've already recommended eight new horror movies on Netflix, Shudder, HBO Max, and more in June 2025, but if you're sticking with Prime Video this month you won't want to miss one all important title.
Here are the three horror movies coming to the streamer in June, including the one you absolutely must not miss, as it's among one of our best Prime Video movies.
Nosferatu
When: June 27
RT score: 84%
Runtime: 132 minutes
Director: Robert Eggers
Main cast: Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe
I've spoken about my love of Nosferatu a lot, but honestly, I need to talk about it again just to stress how much you need to see this movie.
Robert Eggers' latest horror movie is streaming from June 27 on Prime Video and it's undoubtedly the best pick this month. It's miles ahead of the two other horror titles that have been added recently.
Lily-Rose Depp gives the performance of her career as Ellen, a woman who is the obsession of Nosferatu after the two become psychically linked. The movie follows Ellen's torment and the extent of the obsession, resulting in an adaptation that is wonderfully gothic, macabre and bleak.
There's a brilliant ensemble cast attached, which is a contributing factor to why Nosferatu was nominated for four Academy Awards (although, it sadly didn't win any).
Rings
When: Streaming now
RT score: 8%
Runtime: 102 minutes
Director: F. Javier Gutiérrez
Main cast: Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden
With a very low Rotten Tomatoes score of just 8%, it's safe to say Rings was a critical flop. But if you are interested in the follow-up to the much superior The Ring, it's been added to Prime Video.
The plot serves as a sequel to The Ring and features the same cursed tape from the original movie (both the original and the remake). It follows a young woman who finds herself on the receiving end of a terrifying curse that threatens to take her life in seven days.
The critics consensus for this one wasn't very good, with many criticizing it for an over reliance on jump scares and it's similarity to the original movie. The Malta Times described the movie as "an endless loop of muddled mythology and rehashed plot points", which is a very scathing criticism indeed.
The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)
When: Streaming now
RT score: 66%
Runtime: 86 minutes
Director: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon
Main cast: Addison Timlin, Travis Tope, Spencer Treat Clark, Ed Lauter, Veronica Cartwright
Admittedly, this one does fare a lot better than Rings, but its 66% Rotten Tomatoes score means that it narrowly misses out on a spot on our best Prime Video movies round-up.
Still, this one is a decent watch for any horror fan and is actually an improvement on the original 1976 version, which only scored 46% on the Tomatometer, so that's something.
The slasher movie follows a masked serial killer who wreaks havoc in a city that witnessed similar murders 65 years ago. Meanwhile, an ordinary high school student in the area could be the key to exposing the eery new threat.
