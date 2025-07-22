Bad news, animation heads: according to Amazon MGM+, the first two seasons of Helluva Boss won’t arrive on Prime Video until late 2025, but we still don’t know exactly when. Amazingly, the new Prime Video show has also been commissioned for seasons 3 and 4, with these episodes set to join the existing two seasons on YouTube. All of this has happened without us even seeing a single scene, and that makes it the first deal of its kind for the streaming service.

Unsurprisingly, Helluva Boss is set like its namesake in Hell. The main protagonist of the show is Blitzo, the leader of I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals) who is tasked with killing targets in the human world alongside a ragtag crew, amid an ongoing complicated situationship with the demon prince Stolas. It’s the most darkly comic work-life balance you could imagine, getting more absurdly violent the longer we watch.

That description alone makes me want to binge all of the show’s episodes immediately, but we’ve still got months left until its Prime Video release window (sometime between September and October) arrives. Thankfully, if you look through the streamer right now, you’ll find an equally bonkers animation ready to be streamed while you wait… and if you want my opinion, it’s absolutely unmissable.

Why I recommend streaming Hazbin Hotel on Prime Video while you wait for Helluva Boss

Hazbin Hotel - Season 1 Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

You might be thinking that Hazbin Hotel looks remarkably like Helluva Boss, and that’s because both animations come from the same creative team. Both shows are set in the same ‘Hellaverse’, with Helluva Boss technically a spinoff of Hazbin Hotel (although with a different set of characters, as far as we can see). Basically, delving into the original is only going to expand your understanding of the show’s lore, and help you get fully acquainted with its absolutely unhinged approach to entertainment.

In the Hellaverse, Hell itself is incredibly overpopulated. Trying to find a non-violent alternative to house everyone there, Lucifer’s daughter decides to open a rehab hotel, where a group of demons try their best to get a second chance. That sounds rather gentle written down, but trust me when I say it’s anything but.

Hazbin Hotel is an animation that isn’t afraid to take its narrative direction to the extreme, mixing crude humor with outright musical numbers that would even make the genre’s most prolific haters sing and dance along. Creatively, it takes a total detour from what we’d typically expect from cartoon shows (yes, even the ones made for adults like Rick & Morty), swinging fans from hideously explicit schoolyard banter towards incredibly serious topics handled with a deftly light touch.

In a nutshell, the Prime Video animation isn’t conforming to any blueprint of existing narrative structure, and that’s what really makes it sing. Effortlessly diverse in its subject matter as well as its casting, we’ve got everything the mind could possibly comprehend to exist in a cartoon world packed into visual animation styling we’d recognize from our fondest memories of growing up. Get someone who can do both, as the kids say.

With only eight episodes to stream, fans can make easy work of their Hazbin Hotel binge in plenty of time to be ready and prepared for Helluva Boss. In my opinion, you’ll want to savour every minute, or at least go back and watch copious amounts of highlight clips on YouTube. If you don’t understand what on Earth’s going on, you don’t really have to – there's a method to their madness in keeping us hooked.