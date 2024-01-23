Hazbin Hotel is a fiendishly great Prime Video show – watch these 4 other superb R-rated series next

Who knew an R-rated musical-comedy animated series would be one of January's hottest TV shows on Prime Video?

Hazbin Hotel, an adult-centric, demon-starring animated show that's a Broadway musical, vulgar comedy, and gory anime rolled into one, is latest 18-plus Prime Video series that's dominating the streaming giant's TV chart.

A quick glance at the top 10 TV shows on Amazon's primary streamer reveals it's riding high at number three in the UK, with only Amazon Original titans in Reacher and Fargo outpacing it in the popularity stakes. On Rotten Tomatoes, it's also sitting on 88% critics and 89% audiences scores, which prove Hazbin Hotel is a Hell of a good time.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, episode 1 of Prime Video's devilish new R-rated animated show is free to watch right now. After you've watched it and Hazbin Hotel's other episodes on Prime Video, you'll likely be in the mood for similar shows to stream. Here, then, are four other fantastic adult animated shows to enjoy.

Invincible

Seasons on Prime Video: 2

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Creators: Robert Kirkman and Simon Racioppa

Main cast: Steven Yeun, J.K. Smmons, and Sandra Oh

The crown jewel in Prime Video's adult animated back catalog, Invincible is a brutal, dramatic, and highly entertaining slice of superhero genre fare that's one of the most highly-rated Prime Video shows of all-time.

A series that begins with a typical superhero origins tale quickly evolves into a funny, suspense-filled, and shockingly gory tale of familial betrayal and multiverse-spanning proportions. It's easily one of the best Prime Video shows around and, with 144 comic book issues to adapt, it's got the longevity factor to cement its place as a towering animated series for years to come.

Invincible season 2 part 2 debuts on Prime Video in mid-March, so you don't have long to watch its 12 episodes to date if you're new to the series. Before you do that, read our spoiler-free review on Invincible season 1 and review on Invincible season 2 part 1, or get the lowdown on Invincible season 2 part 2 before its second half arrives.

The Legend of Vox Machina

Seasons on Prime Video: 2

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Creators: Brandon Auman and Critical Role

Main cast: Laura Bailey, Travis Willingham, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Rey, and Sam Siegel

Based on fan-favorite Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) troop Critical Role's wildly popular web series, this animated fantasy show is a safe bet for anyone looking to dip their toe into the hugely successful table-top game via the medium of television.

The Legend of Vox Machina stars the group known as, well, Vox Machina – a seven-strong band of misfits who regularly get caught up in all manner of heroic hijinks despite their best attempts not to. Indeed, season 1 sees the gang attempt to thwart a nefarious plan from the vampiric Briarwoods, while season 2 pits the titular party against a seemingly impossible-to-kill horde of dragons.

In our review of The Legend of Vox Machina season 1, we called it a "largely faithful adaptation of Critical Role’s prized D&D campaign that’ll equally charm long-time fans and newcomers". While we didn't get the chance to deliver our verdict on its successor, we really enjoyed season 2 as well, which has a richer narrative, more fascinating character development, and plenty of high-octane, gruesome fight sequences.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Seasons on Prime Video: 1

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Creators: Eric Kripke, Simon Racioppa, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg

Main cast: Antony Starr, Simon Pegg, Colby Minifie, Awkwafina, Giancarlo Esposito, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, and Dominique McElligott among others

An anthology spin-off of Prime Video's hit superhero show The Boys, this amusingly charming and occasionally heart-wrenching show is one not to be missed.

With eight standalone episodes under its belt, The Boys Presents: Diabolical creatively fleshes out the world of its parent show with its heady mix of nuanced and not-so-subtle storytelling, various art and animation styles, new character introductions, and authentic cultural representation. Some episodes are better than others – John and Sun-Hee and One Plus One Equals Two are the stand outs – but fans of The Boys will find plenty to enjoy with each entry.

Before you load it up, read our review of The Boys Presents: Diabolical and our chat with showrunner Simon Racioppa about Diabolical's development.

Vinland Saga

Seasons on Prime Video: 1

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Creators: Hiroshi Seko and Kenta Ihara

Main cast: Yuto Uemera, Mike Haimoto, Alejandro Saab, Aleks Le, Kaiji Tang, and Michael Pizzuto among others

Based on Makoto Yukimara's manga of the same name, Vinland Saga is an ultraviolent Vikings-era animated show that might be one of the best anime ever created.

The manga and its TV namesake follow Thorfinn, an Icelandic child who grows up to become a mercenary warrior for the Vikings with the aim of infiltrating their ranks to exact revenge on his father's killer. The show's first season covers events leading up to Thorfinn's actual attempt to avenge his dad, with its successor picking up Thorfinn's story through the eyes of newcomer Einar.

Dubbed the ninth best anime of 2019 by Crunchyroll viewers and one of the 2010s' greatest animated shows by IGN, Vinland Saga is a thunderously terrific series that deserves more recognition. Unfortunately, Prime Video only has the first season, so you'll need to watch its successor on Netflix or Crunchyroll if you want to see how it ends.

For more Prime Video coverage, read our guides on the best Prime Video movies, new Prime Video movies, and Amazon's Fallout TV show.