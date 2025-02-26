Netflix's #2 show Zero Day has viewers divided - here are 3 better political thrillers with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch instead
Zero Day isn't the best political thriller out there
Netflix's new political thriller series Zero Day has taken the second spot on the streamer's top 10 list this week with 19 million views worldwide.
The show's arrival was highly-anticipated as Zero Day was Robert De Niro's first Netflix series. However, since it debuted on the best streaming service, the thriller seems to have people divided according to its 54% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.
It's not just the critics who haven't been singing their praises for Zero Day as TechRadar's Lucy Buglass also found herself on the fence regarding the promising Netflix series. In it, De Niro steps into the role of a troubled former president as he investigates a catastrophic zero-day cyberattack on the US.
With its rather average Rotten Tomatoes score, Zero Day doesn't make it as one of the best Netflix shows. But if you're feeling disappointed by Zero Day, here are three political thrillers to watch instead with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Black Doves
- RT score: 94%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~54 minute episodes
- Creator: Joe Barton
- Where to watch: Netflix (globally)
Keira Knightley transforms into butt-kicking secret agent Helen Webb, who, while posing as a politician's wife, works for the clandestine spy organization Black Doves and steals government secrets from her husband. However, her double life is threatened when her lover is killed by London's criminal underworld. She teams up with her old assassin friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) on her quest for revenge and also uncovers a geopolitical crisis.
While Black Doves is predominantly a spy thriller, it expertly weaves in politics and fantasy to create an entertaining, action-packed show. Black Doves is the Christmas spy thriller I didn't know I needed, so I was excited to hear that Netflix renewed it for another season, but Ben Whishaw’s disappointing season 2 update means we likely won't see it this year.
Bodyguard
- RT score: 93%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~60 minute episodes
- Creator: Jed Mercurio
- Where to watch: Netflix (globally)
Jed Mercurio has proven to be the mastermind of British thrillers after the smash hit police drama Line of Duty and Trigger Point. But one of his most well-known and popular series is the critically acclaimed Bodyguard.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Bodyguard follows David Budd (Richard Madden), a war veteran now working for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch of London's Metropolitan Police Service. After helping stop a terrorist attack, he is assigned to protect the Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), who was a main advocate of the conflict he fought in. A suspenseful political thriller with heart-pounding twists that proves to be an addictive watch.
The Diplomat
- RT score: 89%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~50 minute episodes
- Creator: Debora Cahn
- Where to watch: Netflix (globally)
The Diplomat focuses on Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), the new United States ambassador to the United Kingdom as she juggles her high-profile job and turbulent marriage to career diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). Thanks to the show's gripping plot, The Diplomat is a hugely enjoyable series with all the intrigue, espionage and treason you could want from a political thriller.
You might also like
- Netflix drops an uneasy new teaser for You season 5, and I can't help but laugh as killer Casanova Joe calls himself 'the luckiest guy in New York'
- The trailer for Netflix’s wild ‘one-take’ mystery thriller Adolescence looks ultra-intense and timely
- Scooby-Doo is a good movie with a bad Rotten Tomatoes score – here's why you should ignore the critics and watch it before it leaves Netflix
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Netflix drops an uneasy new teaser for You season 5, and I can't help but laugh as killer Casanova Joe calls himself 'the luckiest guy in New York'
The trailer for Netflix’s wild ‘one-take’ mystery thriller Adolescence looks ultra-intense and timely