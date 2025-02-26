Netflix's #2 show Zero Day has viewers divided - here are 3 better political thrillers with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch instead

Netflix's new political thriller series Zero Day has taken the second spot on the streamer's top 10 list this week with 19 million views worldwide.

The show's arrival was highly-anticipated as Zero Day was Robert De Niro's first Netflix series. However, since it debuted on the best streaming service, the thriller seems to have people divided according to its 54% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It's not just the critics who haven't been singing their praises for Zero Day as TechRadar's Lucy Buglass also found herself on the fence regarding the promising Netflix series. In it, De Niro steps into the role of a troubled former president as he investigates a catastrophic zero-day cyberattack on the US.

With its rather average Rotten Tomatoes score, Zero Day doesn't make it as one of the best Netflix shows. But if you're feeling disappointed by Zero Day, here are three political thrillers to watch instead with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Black Doves

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 94%

94% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~54 minute episodes

~54 minute episodes Creator: Joe Barton

Joe Barton Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

Keira Knightley transforms into butt-kicking secret agent Helen Webb, who, while posing as a politician's wife, works for the clandestine spy organization Black Doves and steals government secrets from her husband. However, her double life is threatened when her lover is killed by London's criminal underworld. She teams up with her old assassin friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) on her quest for revenge and also uncovers a geopolitical crisis.

While Black Doves is predominantly a spy thriller, it expertly weaves in politics and fantasy to create an entertaining, action-packed show. Black Doves is the Christmas spy thriller I didn't know I needed, so I was excited to hear that Netflix renewed it for another season, but Ben Whishaw’s disappointing season 2 update means we likely won't see it this year.

Bodyguard

Bodyguard: Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~60 minute episodes

~60 minute episodes Creator: Jed Mercurio

Jed Mercurio Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

Jed Mercurio has proven to be the mastermind of British thrillers after the smash hit police drama Line of Duty and Trigger Point. But one of his most well-known and popular series is the critically acclaimed Bodyguard.

Bodyguard follows David Budd (Richard Madden), a war veteran now working for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch of London's Metropolitan Police Service. After helping stop a terrorist attack, he is assigned to protect the Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), who was a main advocate of the conflict he fought in. A suspenseful political thriller with heart-pounding twists that proves to be an addictive watch.

The Diplomat

The Diplomat | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 89%

89% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~50 minute episodes

~50 minute episodes Creator: Debora Cahn

Debora Cahn Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

The Diplomat focuses on Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), the new United States ambassador to the United Kingdom as she juggles her high-profile job and turbulent marriage to career diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). Thanks to the show's gripping plot, The Diplomat is a hugely enjoyable series with all the intrigue, espionage and treason you could want from a political thriller.