Netflix Christmas spy thriller Black Doves shows off Keira Knightley as a butt-kicking secret agent and it’s already been renewed for season 2

There's no doubt that Keira Knightley is the queen of period dramas, but this time she's swapping regency pomp for gun-toting revenge in the Netflix trailer for new spy thriller Black Doves, which puts the red in white Christmas.

It's certainly going to be a violent night as Knightley and Ben Whishaw (Paddington) play an unlikely spy duo who bring bullets, bloodshed and British wit this holiday season. Black Doves has already been renewed for a second season ahead of its release on December 5, so it has promise to become one of the best Netflix shows.

Knightley is unlike anything we've seen before as she plays a fearless spy hellbent on revenge after her secret lover is murdered. In the gripping trailer (see below), there's some seriously killer (literally) action scenes as Knightley stabs bad guys and jumps out of a burning building. The teaser also showcases Knightley and Whishaw's hilarious comedic chemistry, as well as Sarah Lancashire's (Happy Valley) mysterious character Reed.

What is Black Doves about?

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, Black Doves is a high-octane and heartfelt story about friendship and sacrifice.

The official Netflix plot synopsis reads: "Black Doves follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother – and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organization she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe. Together they uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis."

Black Doves isn't the only Christmas thriller arriving on the best streaming service as Carry-On is set to bring some Die Hard action this festive season. The potential best Netflix movie follows young TSA agent Ethan (Taron Egerton) who is blackmailed by a mysterious traveler (Jason Bateman) to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a busy Christmas Eve flight. It's definitely time to add some ass-kicking mystery to your tinsel and turkey.

You might also like