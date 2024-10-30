Netflix drops trailer for A Man on the Inside and The Good Place fans need to watch it immediately

The Good Place ended four years ago and I'm still not really over the loss of one of the best Netflix shows. The good news is series creator Michael Schur is back with a brand new series starring Ted Danson, and honestly, it's like everyone's favorite afterlife architect never left. That's why I'm so excited for A Man on the Inside to arrive on November 21.

Of course, this is a separate story from Schur's beloved series and is not set in the same universe at all, but there is something nice about seeing a familiar face back on our screens. Not only that, but fellow The Good Place star Marc Evan Jackson (who played Bad Place boss Shawn) also has a role in this, so it feels like such a reunion!

Take a look at the trailer below.

A Man on the Inside | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What do we know about A Man on the Inside?

The new Netflix series follows a retired professor (Ted Danson), who is struggling to find a purpose in life. He finds himself stuck in a mundane routine, still struggling a year after his wife's death, which has subsequently made him grow distant from his daughter. So when we first meet Danson's new character, he's in a very bad place (no pun intended). But things change when he notices a classified ad from a private investigator, inspiring him to take on something new and help solve the mystery of a stolen family heirloom.

The new comedy series is based on Maite Alberdi's 2020 documentary The Mole Agent, which is also available to watch on Netflix in the US. It was also an Oscar nominee for Best Documentary feature, so it's well worth your time.

While we're not expecting to see any more from The Good Place any time soon, I'm personally very excited to see Ted Danson's latest comedic adventure.

You might also like