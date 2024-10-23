Everything new on Netflix in November2024

Netflix's November 2024 list is rich with Netflix original entertainment as well as its usual wave of movies and shows that span drama, comedy, and even reality TV. As for its October 2024 schedule, horror was the stand-out genre where the likes of Hitchcock made an appearance throughout the month. But November 2024 is all about the holidays, even if the Christmas movies on offer seem a little cliché.

Though I'd like to see more Christmas classics coming to one of the best streaming services, it still hasn't knocked Netflix down from its pedestal. Instead, I'll be looking to catch up on some of the best Netflix movies coming to the platform this month, including Oscar winners The Whale (2022) and Whiplash (2014) – the latter which sits high and proud on my Letterboxd four.

Everything new on Netflix in November 2024

Arriving November 1

60 Days In season 7 (TV show)

A Paris Christmas Waltz (movie)

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase (TV show)

Fall Into Winter (movie)

Free State of Jones (movie)

Goosebumps (movie)

It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (Netflix Original documentary)

Just Go With It (movie)

Let Go (Netflix Original movie)

Love in the Wild season 2 (TV show)

Maid in Manhattan (movie)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (movie)

Oblivion (movie)

Pompeii (movie)

The Scorpion King (movie)

Sixteen Candles (movie)

Superbad (movie)

The Whale (movie)

Whiplash (movie)



Arriving on November 5

Dirty Jobs seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Love Village season 2 (Netflix Original TV show)



Arriving on November 6

Love Is Blind: Argentina (Netflix Original TV show)

Meet Me Next Christmas (Netflix Original movie)

Pedro Páramo (Netflix Original movie)



Arriving on November 7

10 Days of a Curious Man (Netflix Original movie)

Born for the Spotlight (Netflix Original TV show)

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (Netflix Original TV show)

Face Off seasons 6-8 (TV show)

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 (Netflix Original TV show)



Arriving on November 8

A Holiday Engagement (movie)

Bank Under Siege (Netflix Original TV show)

The Cage (Netflix Original TV show)

The Christmas Trap (movie)

Investigation Alien (Netflix Original documentary)

My Dad's Christmas Date (movie)

Mr. Plankton (Netflix Original TV show)

Vijay 69 (Netflix Original movie)

Umjolo: The Gone Girl (Netflix Original movie)



Arriving on November 9

Arcane season 2 act I (Netflix Original TV show)

The Lost City (movie)



Arriving on November 10

Focus (movie)



Arriving on November 11

Rob Peace (movie)



Arriving on November 12

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen (Netflix Original comedy)

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (Netflix Original TV show)

The Fast and the Furious (movie)

2 Fast 2 Furious (movie)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (movie)

Fast & Furious (movie)

Fast Five (movie)

Fast & Furious 6 (movie)



Arriving on November 13

EMILIA PÉREZ (Netflix Original movie)

Hot Frosty (Netflix Original movie)

The Mothers of Penguins (Netflix Original TV show)

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley (Netflix Original documentary)

Sisters' Feud (Netflix Original TV show)

SPRINT part 2 (Netflix Original TV show)



Arriving on November 14

Beyond Goodbye (Netflix Original TV show)

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (TV show)

The Lost Children (Netflix Original documentary)



Arriving on November 15

A.P. Bio seasons 1-4 (TV show)

Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 (Netflix Original TV show)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (Netflix Original TV show)

Million Dollar Decorators season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on November 16

Arcane season 2 act II (Netflix Original TV show)



Arriving on November 18

Wonderoos season 2 (Netflix Original TV show)



Arriving on November 19

UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special (Netflix Original comedy)

Zombieverse: New Blood (Netflix Original TV show)



Arriving on November 20

Adoration (Netflix Original TV show)

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (Netflix Original documentary)

GTMAX (Netflix Original movie)

The Merry Gentlemen (Netflix Original movie)

Our Oceans (Netflix Original documentary)

Rhythm + Flow season 2 (Netflix Original TV show)

Shahs of Sunset seasons 3-4 (TV show)



Arriving on November 21

Maybe Baby 2 (Netflix Original movie)

Tokyo Override (TV show)



Arriving on November 22

900 Days Without Anabel (Netflix Original documentary)

The Empress season 2 (Netflix Original TV show)

Gold Rush seasons 1-2 (TV show)

The Helicopter Heist (Netflix Original TV show)

JOY (Netflix Original movie)

The Piano Lesson (Netflix Original movie)

Pokémon Horizons: The Series part 4 (Netflix Original TV show)

Spellbound (Netflix Original movie)

Tex Mex Motors season 2 (Netflix Original TV show)

TRANSMITZVAH (Netflix Original movie)

When the Phone Rings (Netflix Original TV show)



Arriving on November 23

Arcane season 2 act III (Netflix Original TV show)



Arriving on November 25

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey (Netflix Original documentary)

The Creature Cases chapter 4 (Netflix Original TV show)



Arriving on November 26

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All (Netflix Original comedy)



Arriving on November 27

Chef's Table volume 7 (Netflix Original documentary)

Our Little Secret (Netflix Original movie)



Arriving on November 28

Asaf (Netflix Original TV show)

Is it Cake? Holiday (Netflix Original TV show)

The Madness (Netflix Original TV show)



Arriving on November 29

Senna (Netflix Original TV show)

The Snow Sister (Netflix Original movie)