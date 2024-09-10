4 of my all-time favorite movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes are streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more

For as long as I've had my Letterboxd account, I've never been able to decide which movies to include in my 'Four Favorite' films – until now. Just recently, I've updated my profile to reveal my four favorite movies of all time, which – by chance – all have sky-rocketing scores on Rotten Tomatoes and can be accessed on some of the best streaming services.

There are so many movies that could've made the cut, but I settled on my final four favorite films because of how they make me feel once the end credits start rolling. And it's a bonus that each one has over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning they've been highly regarded by movie buffs alike.

My taste in movies is quite varied to say the least, but a psychological drama is one of the ways to my heart. Saying that, give me any movie with a thought-provoking social commentary and refined characters and I'm sold. On the other hand, I'm a sucker for uplifting dramas with beautiful soundtracks and cinematic color palettes.

There's a high chance that in a few months I could change my mind about which four films make the cut, as I have a tendency to get overly attached to new movies I discover, but for now I am very confident in my choices and hope that these will spark inspiration for you to add to your streaming watchlists.

Whiplash (2014)

Whiplash TRAILER 1 (2014) - J.K. Simmons, Miles Teller Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: R

Length: 106 minutes

Director: Damien Chazelle

Where to stream: Netflix (UK and AU), Prime Video (UK), Binge (AU)

I've only seen Whiplash perhaps just the once, because J.K Simmons is so frighteningly convincing as the ruthless Terence Fletcher that his performance alone makes this movie such an unsettling watch. Young jazz drummer Andrew (Miles Teller) has dreams of making it to the top in his music conservatory meets Terence Fletcher (Simmons), a conductor known for his scary teaching methods. When he transfers Andrew to the top jazz band, Andrew's sanity is tested as his ambition turns into obsession while under Fletcher's watchful eye and psychologically challenging mentorship.

Amélie (2001)

AmÃ©lie | Official Trailer (HD) - Audrey Tautou | MIRAMAX - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 90%

Age rating: R

Length: 121 minutes

Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Where to stream: Max (US), Foxtel Now or Stan (AUS)

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The soundtrack and color palette alone in this movie are the biggest reasons that made me choose Amélie for my Letterboxd 'Four Favorites'. Set in the heart of Paris, France, Amélie Poulain (Audrey Tautou) is a timid young woman who lived a sheltered childhood in her own imaginative world. Now in adulthood, she's wrapped up in life's simple pleasures and decides to discreetly help people find their happiness. But while her kind deeds are thoughtful, this means she hasn't mustered the ability to prioritize her own happiness, and her quest to make others happy turns into a journey where she hopes to find true love.

Tár (2022)

TÃR - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters October 7 - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

Age rating: R

Length: 158 minutes

Director: Todd Field

Where to stream: Starz (US), Paramount Plus (AUS)

Much to my surprise, Tár isn't actually based on a true story despite how convincing the trailer may be – that's just the writing talents of Todd Field for you. In this women-led psychological drama, Cate Blanchett is Lydia Tár, the renowned chief conductor of a Berlin-based orchestra at the height of her career. With a book launch and major performance on the horizon, her life begins to spiral as she faces accusations of misconduct that could be career-threatening. Field's compelling drama examines themes of power, while critiquing the influence that cancel culture has in modern society.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard Of Oz IMAX 3D Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Judy Garland Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 98%

Age rating: G

Length: 101 minutes

Director: Victor Fleming

Where to stream: Max (US), Prime Video (UK), Stan (AUS)

The Wizard of Oz is one of my childhood favorites and one of the first ever movies I remember watching, standing the test of time for 84 years because of its incredible storytelling. Based on the 1900 novel, a tornado engulfs the house of Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) and takes her from her home in Kansas to the magical land of Oz. To get back home, she must visit the Wizard who possesses the power to send her back, meeting friends the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), Tinman (Jack Haley), and Lion (Bert Lahr) along the way. But there's just one thing that could get in the way of Dorothy's wish to go home: the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton).