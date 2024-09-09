Paramount Plus is beaming up free Star Trek episodes for a limited time
You can now trek across the universe for free
Did you know Star Trek Day is celebrated annually on September 8? If you didn't, you do now, but even though we're a day late there's still plenty of time to celebrate thanks to Paramount Plus. In fact, one of the best streaming services is showing episodes for free.
The hit sci-fi series is actually one of the reasons we gave Paramount Plus a big thumbs up when we compared it against other streaming giants such as Netflix and Prime Video, because it has a huge offering when it comes to Star Trek shows and movies – not sure where to start? Check out our guide to how to watch Star Trek in order.
Here's everything you need to know about where you can watch the first episodes from hit Star Trek shows for free online, and which ones of the best Paramount Plus shows are available.
How to watch Star Trek for free
Celebrate #StarTrekDay by streaming these episodes and more for FREE! Find them on the @ParamountPlus free content hub starting today. https://t.co/uSyJ9MwKgq pic.twitter.com/c33PqN78PYSeptember 7, 2024
The free Star Trek episodes are available via Paramount Plus' official YouTube channel in the free content hub on the app but please note these are only available in the US. Trekkies watching elsewhere in the world can still stream the episodes with a regular Paramount Plus subscription.
For those watching in the US, the beloved episodes will be free between September 7 – 13, so you've got plenty of time to enjoy some classics before they disappear.
The complete line-up of free episodes is as follows:
- Star Trek: The Original Series: The Cage
- Star Trek: The Next Generation: Encounter at Farpoint, Part I & II
- Star Trek: Voyager: Caretaker, Part I & II
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: The Emissary, Part I & II
- Star Trek: Enterprise: Broken Bow Part I & II
- Star Trek: The Animated Series: Beyond the Farthest Star
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Strange New Worlds
- Star Trek: Lower Decks: Second Contact
- Star Trek: Discovery: The Vulcan Hello
- Star Trek: Picard: Remembrance
- Star Trek: Short Treks: The Girl Who Made the Stars, The Trouble with Edward, Ask Not, Runaway, and Ephraim and Dot
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.