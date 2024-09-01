3 free movies on Amazon Freevee in September with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

Freevee, Amazon's free ad-supported streaming service already has a variety of content on offer, from blockbuster movies to popular TV series, that you can stream via a web browser or through Prime Video.

With all this in mind, we understand that it can be hard to find something great to watch amongst everything new on Prime Video in September 2024 – but fear not, we’ve picked out three movies with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes for you to watch for free.

There's a sci-fi epic, survival thriller and romantic drama for you to tuck into on one of the best streaming services – all of which are highly-rated movies that you can soon stream for free on Amazon Freevee.

Words on Bathroom Walls

Words on Bathroom Walls | Official Trailer | In Theaters August 21 - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 89%

89% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 111 minutes

111 minutes Director: Thor Freudenthal

Romantic drama Words on Bathroom Walls centers on teenager Adam (Charlie Plummer) whose dreams of becoming a chef are put on hold when he's diagnosed with schizophrenia. But when he falls in love with fiercely intelligent Maya (Taylor Russell), she inspires him to not be defined by his condition and rise above the challenges ahead.

This coming-of-age drama is anchored by Plummer and Taylor's superb chemistry, which helps the important themes of identity, mental health, and love shine throughout the tender story. Adam's uncanny hallucinations are also visually striking, giving us an insight into his world.

Super 8

Super 8 | OFFICIAL full trailer US (2011) J.J. Abrams - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 81%

81% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 112 minutes

112 minutes Director: J.J. Abrams

Set in 1979, Super 8 follows Joe Lamb (Joel Courtney) who is shooting a homemade zombie film on a Super 8 camera with his friends. When the teens witness a train crash, they soon discover an extraterrestrial creature and go a mission to help the alien escape Earth by evading the military, who want to kill the creature.

Super 8, which is produced by Steven Spielberg, is an ideal watch if you're a fan of Stranger Things, given that the Duffer Brothers were inspired by Spielberg's retro storytelling and 80s adventures. Both Super 8 and Stranger Things focus on supernatural happenings in a town and use a talented cast of youngsters whose emotional performances add to the astounding visual elements.

The Grey

The Grey Official Trailer #2 - Liam Neeson Movie (2012) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 80%

80% Age rating: R

R Length: 117 minutes

117 minutes Director: Joe Carnahan

From rescuing his kidnapped daughter in Taken to fighting terrorists in In the Land of Saints and Sinners, Liam Neeson has done it all in the action thriller world and our favorite leading man is on top form in the 2011 movie The Grey.

Neeson plays sharpshooter John Ottway, a wolf hunter who must lead a group of oil workers to safety after their plane crashes into the Alaskan wilderness. As they trek towards civilization in heavy snow, the survivors must contend with harsh elements, fatal injuries, and a pack of hungry wolves stalking them.

There's many words to describe The Grey: gripping, heart-pounding, intense, powerful. Yep, it certainly sounds like a perfect Neeson survival thriller.