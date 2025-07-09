This uber-cute bun-shaped speaker is the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal around and I’m buying several
Ultimate Ears, ultimate value: why this bijou speaker is the hit of Prime Day
Here for Prime Day but not into spending big? I get it – me neither. So when the deal is under $50 or £40, from a trusted name in audio, on a product that's less than a year old and a whopping 43% off the launch price (or 41% if you live in the UK), well, that's a deal and a half.
Right now, the Ultimate Ears Miniroll is just $47.49 (was $79.99) in the US, or £39.99 (was £69.99) in the UK, both at Amazon.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Ultimate Ears Miniroll – 43% off!
When we tested the Ultimate Ears Miniroll, we couldn't get enough of its bass-heavy, zealous sound, fun-loving design and excellent portability. Now, you can grab it for just $47 in Black, Blue, or Gray, which makes it an awesome value pick.
I adore the Ultimate Ears Miniroll's muffin-like aesthetic, its eye-catching color options and IP67 waterproofing. Pair that with an exciting bass-heavy sound signature and commendable 12 hour battery life, and you're onto a proper winner. In the UK, it's 41% off in the Prime Day sales if you grab it in Black or Grey, which is nothing short of astonishingly good value for money.
Our Ultimate Ears Miniroll review is the place to go for the full scoop, but for me, this deal is so good, I want to put jam and clotted cream on it (it's a Brit thing, don't worry) and take it on picnics in the park.
I mean just look at it! OK, it doesn't have app support, so no EQ tweaks and so on, but for this money I absolutely don't care and don't want those things. The Miniroll is a carefree speaker, a fuss-free, super-cute little thing to take to the park and listen to your podcast, or sling in a bag for tunes in the dunes after a morning surf… oh, how I need a day at the beach.
Look, Ultimate Ears knows what its doing with sound and rugged-but-fun design. This speaker has a beautifully compact body, an incredibly handy carry strap, is IP67 protected (meaning you can actually throw it into water up to one meter deep and it'll be fine for up to 30 minutes) and it will survive up to a 1.2m drop.
For this money, it's a stonker of a deal. Did I mention you can daisy-chain the audio up with 'unlimited' other Minirolls, according to UE? It seems a very inexpensive way to get multi-room audio, or just create a cute stereo pair around your desktop, no?
If you're after something bigger, our Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals roundup is the place to go – but I'll link some similar-sized options below. For me though, this is the little beauty to buy on Prime Day.
