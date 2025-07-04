Marshall makes some very fun Bluetooth speakers and headphones, and three favorites have dropped to very low prices in Amazon's early Prime Day deals.

The deals are on the cute and compact Willen II Bluetooth speaker, down from $129.99 to $99.99 – saving 23%; the very loud Acton III Bluetooth speaker, down 33% from $299.99 to $199.99; and on the retro-styled Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones, down 32% from $99.46 to $67.99.

The speakers are joint record-low prices – they have been briefly discounted to these prices before, but never lower that we're aware of. And getting 32% off the official of the Major IV headphones is a pretty major discount too.

Early Prime Day deal: Marshall headphones and speakers

Save 32% Marshall Major IV on-ear Bluetooth headphones: was $99.46 now $67.99 at Amazon With over 80 hours of wireless playback, wireless charging and fast charging too, these Marshall headphones are ideal for traveling as well as home listening. There are custom-tuned dynamic drivers inside for a typically bold Marshall sound, and in a nice touch there's an extra 3.5mm socket so you can share your music with a pal or partner.

Save 23% Marshall Willen II portable Bluetooth speaker: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon When it comes to music on the move, the Willen II is a very, ahem, willen partner. It's a 10W portable powerhouse that's surprisingly vocal for its small size, and with IP67 dust and water resistance and 17 hours of play time it's a solid option for shower soundtracks and for summer festivals alike.

Save 33% Marshall Acton III home Bluetooth speaker: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon This deal is currently available for both the black and the cream models, and whichever color you go for, you're getting some seriously loud speaker action: with 60W of output power, a wide soundstage and effortless pairing, the Acton III brings the noise in a very entertaining package. This is a really good price for an impressively powerful speaker.

Why these Marshall speaker and headphone deals are worth having

We like Marshall's speakers and headphones a lot, but they do tend to be priced quite highly compared to the competition – so to see a speaker like the Acton III drop from $299 to $199 is very welcome, and definitely adds an extra star to our ratings.

Whether you go for the speakers or the headphones you're getting that bold Marshall sound, and its equally bold styling, which harks back to the firm's iconic amplifiers that have been on stages since rock music was invented.

Of the two speakers, I think the Acton III is the pick of the bunch: it's a seriously loud portable speaker, doubly so when paired with a second, and it delivers a surprisingly wide soundstage despite its fairly compact dimensions.

But if you want something fun to take on day trips or traveling, the Willen II is a better bet: it's very small and very light, but delivers an impressive sound for its size.