This powerful JBL portable speaker will liven up any 4th of July party - and it's now $100 off at Best Buy

To celebrate the holiday weekend, a huge Best Buy 4th of July sale is live, featuring huge price cuts on lots of tech and accessories - including some big, beautiful speakers. Right now, you can get the JBL Boombox3 Portable Speaker at Best Buy for $399.99 (was $499.99).

Like its name implies, the Boombox3 takes inspiration from '90s portable music players. The price is the biggest bummer on an otherwise novel speaker, so that's why $100 off is something worth highlighting in the 4th of July sales.

If you care about carrying around big sound, loud enough for a crowd wherever you go, then this is a better option than a cheaper but smaller speaker.

Today's best portable speaker deal

JBL Boombox3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The JBL Boombox3 is for anyone who cares about loud, proud sound that carries across a crowd. It works both indoors and outdoors, though the built-in handle and IP67 rating lean into its strengths for outdoor events. It weighs 14.7 lbs and measures 25x48x20 inches, so it's a massive speaker. That said, the bass is a lot more powerful than JBL's smaller speakers and it lasts up to 24 hours on one charge, which is much longer than something like the Flip 7 can manage.

The JBL Boombox3 is a successor to JBL's original Boombox, which was long due for an upgrade since the 2020 model. It looks like a bigger version of the JBL Flip 7, but weighs a hefty 14.7 lbs and measures 25x48x20 inches. It also boasts a 24-hour battery life, which lasts about eight hours longer than the Flip 7.

While portable, it isn't something you should put in your bag. It's meant to be carried using its built-in handle, much like a cooler full of drinks on a hot day. Thanks to its IP67 dust and water rating, you can even leave it outside without worrying about the weather. It probably won't make a great hiking buddy, but it'll be popular at outdoor events like pool parties and tailgates.

