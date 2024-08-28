The cult classic Dredd is coming to Prime Video on September 1.

Prime Video has one of the biggest TV show and movie libraries on offer when it comes to the best streaming services. And, in September, that roster is going to get even more impressive with a content drop of over 100 titles joining the platform on September 1 alone.

The first day of the month is notorious for Prime Video's largest offering – just look at everything new on Prime Video in August – but that doesn't mean the rest of the month is sparse. There's the highly-anticipated final road trip of The Grand Tour, there's exclusive sports throughout the month, and all seven seasons of Elementary are available to add to your watchlist.

With each new drop comes fresh opportunity to update our best Prime Video movies list, so be sure to check out the new recommendations from us as the month rolls out.

Everything new on Prime Video in September 2024

Arriving on September 1

21 Grams (movie)

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (movie)

Angela’s Ashes (movie)

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Army of Darkness (movie)

Basic Instinct (movie)

Beatriz at Dinner (movie)

Before I Go to Sleep (movie)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (movie)

Brides of Dracula (movie)

Bubba Ho-Tep (movie)

Cape Fear (movie)

CB4 (movie)

Chasing Amy (movie)

Child’s Play (movie)

Constantine (movie)

Continental Divide (movie)

Coogan’s Bluff (movie)

Crimson Peak (movie)

Cyborg (movie)

Devil (movie)

Disturbing Behavior (movie)

Dracula (movie)

Drag Me to Hell (movie)

Dredd (movie)

Dressed to Kill (movie)

Duck Soup (movie)

Election (movie)

For Love of the Game (movie)

For Whom the Bell Tolls (movie)

Forces of Nature (movie)

Frida (movie)

Galaxy Quest (movie)

Gambit (movie)

Ghost Story (movie)

Hotel Artemis (movie)

I Am Durán (movie)

In The Heights (movie)

In the Name of the Father (movie)

Jeepers Creepers (movie)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (movie)

Jonah Hex (movie)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (movie)

Lifeforce (movie)

Madagascar (movie)

Meet Joe Black (movie)

Megamind (movie)

Mirror Mirror (movie)

Nerve (movie)

Night Creatures (movie)

Nocturnal Animals (movie)

Overboard (movie)

Penguins of Madagascar (movie)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (movie)

Red Eye (movie)

Revolutionary Road (movie)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (movie)

Roxanne (movie)

Rumble Fish (movie)

Runaway Train (movie)

Saturday Night Fever (movie)

Sinister 2 (movie)

Son of Dracula (movie)

Species (movie)

Species II (movie)

Species III (movie)

Species: The Awakening (movie)

Steel (movie)

Stigmata (movie)

Super 8 (movie)

Swingers (movie)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (movie)

The Big Lebowski (movie)

The Black Dahlia (movie)

The Cold Light of Day (movie)

The Core (movie)

The Doors (movie)

The Egg And I (movie)

The First Purge (movie)

The General's Daughter (movie)

The Grey (movie)

The Invisible Man (movie)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (movie)

The Misfits (movie)

The Motorcycle Diaries (movie)

The Mummy (movie)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (movie)

The Usual Suspects (movie)

The Vampire Lovers (movie)

The Wolf Man (movie)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (movie)

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony (movie)

V for Vendetta (movie)

Where the Buffalo Roam (movie)

Winchester (movie)

The Wolfman (movie)

Arriving on September 3

Snack Shack (movie)

The American Society of Magical Negroes (movie)

Arriving on September 5

WNBA on Prime Video (TV show)

Arriving on September 6

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (TV show)

NWSL on Prime Video (TV show)

Arriving on September 10

The Money Game (TV show)

Arriving on September 11

Colette (movie)

Arriving on September 12

Around the World in 80 Days (movie)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (movie)

Thursday Night Football (TV show)

WNBA on Prime Video (TV show)

Arriving on September 13

The Grand Tour: One For The Road (TV show)

NWSL on Prime Video (TV show)

Arriving on September 14

Elementary seasons 1-7 (TV show)

PBC on Prime Video (TV show)

Spark: A Space Tail (movie)

Arriving on September 15

Everybody Wants Some!! (movie)

Arriving on September 19

Thursday Night Football (TV show)

WNBA on Prime Video (TV show)

Words on Bathroom Walls (movie)

Arriving on September 20

Jason Bourne (movie)

NWSL on Prime Video (TV show)

Arriving on September 23

What If (movie)

Arriving on September 24

Evolution of the Black Quarterback (TV show)

Arriving on September 26

Paddington 2 (movie)

Thursday Night Football (TV show)

Arriving on September 27

NWSL on Prime Video (TV show)

Arriving on September 29

Felix and the Hidden Treasure (movie)

Arriving on September 30

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (movie)