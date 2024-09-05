5 movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes new to Paramount’s free service Pluto TV in September

I've said it before and I'll say it again, despite being one of the best streaming services available, Paramount Plus is one of the most overlooked. Its free streaming service Pluto TV is even more unknown, despite playing host to an extensive range of highly-rated movies.

If you've not yet explored Pluto TV's catalog of free movies and shows, take this as a nudge from me. Not sure where you should start with its catalog of content? There are five films in particular with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that have been added in September that I think you shouldn't miss.

Just like its free service, there are even more titles new on Paramount Plus in September 2024, which we've combined into one list – but that can wait until later, as the movies listed below are the ones that have caught my eagle eye.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: PG

Length: 115 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

A favorite among mums and dads who lived their childhood in the early '80s, Indiana Jones is an all-round classic and one of the biggest movie franchises ever. When he wasn't gracing the cinema screen as Han Solo in Star Wars, Harrison Ford stepped into the iconic role of Indiana Jones, a fictional American archaeologist who's hired by the US government during the years leading up to World War II. On his mission, he must locate the Ark of the Covenant, which is thought to contain the Ten Commandments. But Nazis are also set to embark on the same mission, so it's up to Indiana Jones to be the first to find it to put a stop to the Nazi party's thirst for power. After you've watched this classic, check out our take on every Indiana Jones movie ranked to find out what to watch next.

The School of Rock (2003)

School of Rock (2003) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 108 minutes

Director: Richard Linklater

The School of Rock is one of those movies that defined my childhood, and I could probably quote it from front to back if you gave me the chance. When low-life guitarist Dewey Finn (Jack Black) is kicked out of his rock band and becomes unemployed, he finds himself in desperate need of work. When his school teacher and room mate gets a temporary role offer, Finn poses as him and starts a job at a private elementary school. Upon discovering that the whole of his class are classically-trained musicians, he introduces them to the world of rock music and enters the kids into the local Battle of the Bands contest. Not only was the lead role built for Jack Black, but the movie is like an encyclopaedia of rock music, making it a great way to educate yourself on iconic rock legends.

The Queen (2006)

The Queen (2006) Official Trailer - Helen Mirren Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 97%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 101 minutes

Director: Stephen Frears

Scoring the Best Actress Oscar for her role as the late Queen Elizabeth II in Frears' biopic, Helen Mirren is absolutely striking in The Queen. In the wake of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, the world is hit with the news and a national mourning is sparked in Britain. The Queen (Mirren) and Prime Minister Tony Blair (Michael Sheen) must come to a decision on how the Royal Family should respond, and find a compromise that prioritizes both the family's privacy and the public's high demand for a display of emotion.

Face/Off

Face/Off (1997) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 138 minutes

Director: John Woo

Woo's action movie sees John Travolta and Nicolas Cage both play the roles of an FBI agent and a criminal terrorist. It follows Sean Archer (Travolta), who tracks and locates Castor Troy (Cage) as he's boarding a flight to LA. When the plane crashes severely injuring Troy, Archer goes under the knife for a face transplant procedure to replace his face with Troy's and assume his identity to put a stop to a terror attack. As he embarks on his mission to obtain information from Troy's brother, Troy wakes from his coma only to find that his face has been replaced with Archer's.

Carrie (1976)

CARRIE (1976) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 108 minutes

Director: Brian De Palma

Adapted from Steven King's first novel of the same name, Carrie will forever be one of the most influential and iconic horror movies. Teenager Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) is tormented by school mates because of her timid and abnormal nature, which has formed from her sheltered home life with her mother Margaret (Piper Laurie), who's also hyper religious. When strange things start to happen, Carrie is led to believe she has supernatural powers, which she fully takes advantage of after an evil prank imposed on her by classmates is the final straw.