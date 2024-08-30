Paramount Plus is one of those platforms that I find can be overlooked by a lot of movie buffs and television fans alike, despite it being one of the best streaming services available. So if you haven't already jumped on the Paramount Plus hype yet, now's the perfect chance for you to catch up on what you've been missing out on as the service is about to roll out its September 2024 schedule.

And looking at the list, it's going to add a new range of best Paramount Plus shows and best Paramount Plus movies next month. The service is doubling down on its mission to bring you a hybrid catalog of classic and contemporary titles, from Audrey Hepburn staple Sabrina (1954) and Steven Spielberg's A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) to the 1974 noir thriller The Parallax View and 2018's sci-fi horror Annihilation.

So if you've yet to sign yourself up, maybe our list of everything new on Paramount Plus in September 2024 will be the thing that persuades you to finally land that subscription. And if you use Paramount Plus coupon codes, you'll be able to stream much more for a lot less.

Everything new on Paramount Plus in September 2024

Arriving on September 1

6 Days (movie)

54 (movie)

A Knight's Tale (movie)

A Very Brady Sequel (movie)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (movie)

All the Right Moves (movie)

Amores Perros (movie)

Angel Heart (movie)

Annabelle: Creation (movie)

Annihilation (movie)

Approaching the Unknown (movie)

Asylum (movie)

Babel (movie)

Beastly (movie)

Beatriz at Dinner (movie)

Below (movie)

Beneath (movie)

Big (movie)

Blue Crush (movie)

Body Cam (movie)

Bound (movie)

Bringing Out the Dead (movie)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (movie)

Carriers (movie)

Case 39 (movie)

Cesar Chavez (movie)

Changing Lanes (movie)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (movie)

Cloverfield (movie)

Clue (movie)

Coneheads (movie)

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind (movie)

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (movie)

Curandero (movie)

Cursed (movie)

Death on the Nile (movie)

Death Wish (movie)

Deep Impact (movie)

Deepstar Six (movie)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (movie)

Doctor Sleep (movie)

Domestic Disturbance (movie)

Don't Worry Darling (movie)

Doubt (movie)

Down to You (movie)

Dragonslayer (movie)

Dreamgirls (movie)

Eagle Eye (movie)

Ella Enchanted (movie)

Eye for an Eye (movie)

First Blood (movie)

Foxcatcher (movie)

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (movie)

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter (movie)

Get Over It (movie)

Get Rich or Die Tryin' (movie)

Ghost Team One (movie)

Ghost Town (movie)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (movie)

Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers (movie)

Halloween VIII: Resurrection (movie)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (movie)

Harold and Maude (movie)

Heatwave (movie)

Hecho En Mexico (movie)

Hostage (movie)

In a Relationship (movie)

In Too Deep (movie)

It Follows (movie)

Jeanne du Barry (movie)

Jerry Maguire (movie)

Jojo Rabbit (movie)

Jungleland (movie)

Just Like Heaven (movie)

King Kong (1976) (movie)

Kingpin Labor Day (movie)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (movie)

Last Shoot Out (movie)

Like Water for Chocolate (movie)

Little Black Book (movie)

Love and Monsters (movie)

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (movie)

Mimic (movie)

Mimic 2 (movie)

Mimic 3: Sentinel (movie)

Mommie Dearest (movie)

Mother! (movie)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (movie)

Murder on the Orient Express (1974) (movie)

My Baby's Daddy (movie)

My Bloody Valentine (movie)

Nacho Libre (movie)

Night Falls on Manhattan (movie)

Nine Lives (movie)

No Country for Old Men (movie)

Notting Hill (movie)

Overlord (movie)

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer (movie)

Phantoms (movie)

Piñero (movie)

Playing with Fire (movie)

Pretty in Pink (movie)

Primal Fear (movie)

Prophecy (movie)

Rambo III (movie)

Rambo: First Blood Part II (movie)

Regarding Henry (movie)

Reindeer Games (movie)

Sabrina (1954) (movie)

Scary Movie (movie)

Scary Movie 2 (movie)

School Ties (movie)

Seabiscuit (movie)

Singularity (movie)

Spell (movie)

Spontaneous (movie)

Still Waiting (movie)

Suspect Zero (movie)

Switchback (movie)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (movie)

Teaching Mrs. Tingle (movie)

That Thing You Do! (movie)

The Brothers Grimm (movie)

The Conversation (movie)

The Crossing Guard (movie)

The Crow: City of Angels (movie)

The Crying Game (movie)

The Curse of La Llorona (movie)

The Devil Inside (movie)

The Equalizer (movie)

The Ghost and the Darkness (movie)

The Gift (movie)

The Grifters (movie)

The Haunting (movie)

The Honeymooners (movie)

The Hunted (movie)

The Internship (movie)

The Last Exorcism Part II (movie)

The Long Kiss Goodnight (movie)

The Longest Yard (2005) (movie)

The Loved Ones (movie)

The Mexican (movie)

The Moon & Back (movie)

The Parallax View (movie)

The Peacemaker (movie)

The Perfect Score (movie)

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent (movie)

The Prophecy II (movie)

The Prophecy: Forsaken (movie)

The Prophecy: Uprising (movie)

The Reckoning (movie)

The Relic (movie)

The Ruins (movie)

The Tenant (movie)

The Three Amigos (2003) (movie)

The Two Jakes (movie)

The Uninvited (movie)

The Virgin Suicides (movie)

The Woman in Black (movie)

Things We Lost in the Fire (movie)

True Grit (1969) (movie)

Truth (movie)

Twisted (movie)

Unfaithful (movie)

Urban Cowboy (movie)

Waiting… (movie)

Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway (movie)



Arriving on September 3

After Midnight season 2 (TV show)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert season 10 (TV show)



Arriving on September 4

Rubble & Crew season 1(TV show)



Arriving on September 9

The Drew Barrymore Show season 5 (TV show)

The Talk season 16 (TV show)



Arriving on September 15

Premonition (movie)



Arriving on September 16

The Big seasons 1-4 (TV show)



Arriving on September 18

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy (TV show)

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms: America Unfollows Democracy (TV show)

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse (TV show)

Office Race (movie)

The Preppie Connection (movie)

Survivor season 47 (TV show)



Arriving on September 20

Secret Celebrity Renovation (TV show)



Arriving on September 21

48 Hours season 37 (TV show)



Arriving on September 22

60 Minutes season 57 (TV show)

Matlock (Sneak Peek) (TV show)



Arriving on September 23

Let's Make A Deal season 16

The Price Is Right season 53



Arriving on September 25

Born to Be Blue (movie)

Deadlock (movie)



Arriving on September 26

The Bold and the Beautiful season 38 (TV show)



Arriving on September 27

The Greatest @Home Videos (TV show)



Arriving on September 29

The Summit (Sneak Peek) (TV show)