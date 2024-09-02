Kaos is the new king on Netflix – here are 3 more mythology series to watch next and one has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's new Jeff Goldblum show, Kaos, features the actor playing god: quite literally, because he's the Greek god Zeus. The show is a very modern spin on one of mythology's oldest characters, and while the reviews have been decidedly mixed Kaos looks like it's another big hit for the streamer. And if myths are your thing, there's plenty more best Netflix shows to keep you entertained. Here are three of our favorites with god-like Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Blood of Zeus

Blood of Zeus | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Originally known as Gods & Heroes, this adult animated series is set in Ancient Greece and follows Heron, the demigod son of Zeus, as he tries to save both Olympus and Earth. Heron is an invention of the series, although there were plenty of demigods hinted at in the original myths. Season 1 has the full 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and so does the second season. Espinof says it's "one of the most entertaining animated series available".

According to ScreenAnarchy, "Resplendent in darkly beautiful animation, Blood of Zeus feels like a graphic novel brought to life" while Paste Magazine would clearly give season 2 of the show more than 100% if they could: "We finally have a follow-up season that largely matches and, in many cases, surpasses its predecessor thanks to compelling bad guys, improved visuals, and similarly clever allusions to age-old narratives."

Ragnarok

Ragnarok | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Now in its third season, Ragnarok takes place in a small town poisoned by pollution and rattled by melting glaciers where the End Times feel imminent. It's a coming-of-age story with a dark mythological twist and some pitch-dark humor, centring on two young men who just happen to be the latest incarnations of Thor, god of thunder, and Loki, god of mischief.

According to Book and Film Globe: "Ragnarok is awkward and bizarre at its best" and that's a compliment: the original myths are awkward and bizarre too, and "the young characters in this show actually feel genuinely angry in a way that's appropriate for youth, particularly in terms of the kinds of problems youths these days face".

The Sandman

The Sandman | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

We're in two minds about recommending this given the allegations against creator Neil Gaiman, but it'd be a shame if the great work and performances on display here were overshadowed by its writer. We rated The Sandman very highly, describing it as "oh-so-nearly brilliant" and paying particular regard to a "supremely talented cast who breathe life into The Sandman's eclectic cast of characters":

Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, Jenna Coleman and Mason Alexander Park. It's the story of Morpheus, one of seven mythical beings, who becomes trapped on Earth and who discovers that the Dream Dimension he called home has fallen into ruin.

