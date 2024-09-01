5 new Netflix TV shows arriving in September with 91% and higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s list of new titles for September starts with a large offering of movies, but it’s not long before it transforms into a roster full of TV shows heading to the platform. As one of the best streaming services, you won’t be surprised to hear that the content joining Netflix is top tier. There’s an abundance of Netflix originals on the schedule returning for new seasons, plus fan favorites that have found a home on the platform too.

A new month also brings a new opportunity to revisit the best Netflix TV shows, inviting some of the standout titles, like the ones that are scoring over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes into the fold. It’s certainly an eclectic mix of genres from reality TV to hard-hitting dramas. Netflix’s existing library just got even bigger, and here’s the five TV shows we’d recommend including on your watchlist.

Call the Midwife (2012)

Call The Midwife | BritBox Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 95% audience

Age rating: TV-PG

Cast: Vanessa Redgrave, Laura Main, Jenny Agutter, and more

Arriving on: September 2

Every year since 2012, the lives of midwives working in London’s East End in the 50s and 60s have been explored in this BBC drama. It’s become a stalwart in British television and fans in the US have been able to enjoy every season on Netflix. On September 2, it’s all about season 13. Call the Midwife famously tackles a lot of tough social issues from epidemics, miscarriage, stillbirths, and poverty, but manages to do so by still instilling some hope into the viewers. With each new year of the show, following chronologically in its own time frame, season 13 tackles new diseases and the struggles of 1969.

Everything Calls for Salvation (2022)

Everything Calls for Salvation | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91% audience

Age rating: TV-MA

Cast: Federico Cesari, Ricky Memphis, Fotinì Peluso, and more

Arriving on: September 26

Based on the novel of the same name by Daniele Mencarelli, this Italian drama follows a young man who has been involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital where he’s spending the week. While navigating his own treatment, he meets his fellow patients as they try to learn how to live in peace. Season 2 heads to Netflix on September 26 picking up on Daniele’s life after his stay. Facing a tough custody battle for his daughter, Maria, he embarks on a new job as an intern in the same hospital where he was admitted. This time round he must face the hard truths from the other side.

Selling Sunset (2019)

Selling Sunset Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100% critics, season 5

Age rating: TV-MA

Cast: Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet, Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim, and more

Arriving on: September 6

The price of housing in Los Angeles is no joke, and neither is the business of selling these luxury properties. Following a cast of real estate agents from The Oppenheimer Group, it’s not just securing a buyer (and that all-important commission) that causes these feisty females a wealth of stress. The drama unfolds in their work lives, as well as their personal lives, with arguments, break-ups, and gossip to contend with. As season 8 heads onto Netflix, no doubt there will be new faces, new competition, and new reasons for the claws to come out as they fight for business and pleasure.

Midnight at the Pera Palace (2022)

RT Score: 93% audience

Age rating: TV-14

Cast: Hazal Kaya, Tansu Biçer, Emre Sahin, and more

Arriving on: September 12

Another foreign drama for the list is Turkish time traveling drama, Midnight at the Pera Palace, which gets a second season. The real-life hotel was the center of a non-fiction book of the same name and has inspired this Netflix series to bring its story to life. Journalist, Esra (Hazal Kaya) is writing an article about the hotel for its upcoming 130th anniversary when she’s accidentally sent back in time to change the course of Turkish history. With the fate of modern Turkey in her hands, it’s a struggle to know who to trust in a time she doesn’t belong in.

Heels (2021)

Heels Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94% audience

Age rating: TV-MA

Cast: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, and more

Arriving on: September 15

No, this isn’t a show about shoes. For wrestling fans, a ‘heel’ is the villain, while the ‘face’ is the hero and in this drama, two brothers fight it out in the world of professional wrestling to hit the big time. Jack (Stephen Amell), the heel, and Ace (Alexander Ludwig), the face, must play out their matches as fierce rivals fighting over their late father’s wrestling promotion, while they try to gain the attention of the world from small town George. Unfortunately, despite escalating drama, a cliffhanger ending, and an impressive RT rating, the show was cancelled after two seasons.