As we head into the fall months and the colder nights approach, Netflix's list of September 2024 titles joining the platform offer us all an enticing night in. As one of the best streaming services, it's no surprise that the selection of movies, TV shows, documentaries, comedy specials, and live events heading to Netflix are bountiful.
For September, we can look forward to an impressive list offering both brand new Netflix Original shows like a new season of Selling Sunset, plus the return of much-loved shows such as Entourage. And, when it comes to movies, your watchlist will be overflowing with the first three Jaws, coming-of-age classic Stand by Me, and iconic thriller American Gangster all on the roster for joining Netflix in September.
Despite being home to a back library full of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows, there's always room for more on the streaming platform and September's list of new movies and shows does not disappoint.
Everything new on Netflix in September 2024
Arriving on August 1
300 (movie)
5 Centimeters Per Second (movie)
Along Came Polly (movie)
BLUE GIANT (movie)
Diary of a Mad Black Woman (movie)
Dragnet (movie)
The Expendables (movie)
The Expendables 2 (movie)
The Expendables 3 (movie)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (movie)
Field of Dreams (movie)
Jaws (movie)
Jaws 2 (movie)
Jaws 3 (movie)
Legends of the Fall (movie)
Magic Mike (movie)
Midnight Run (movie)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop (movie)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (movie)
Shark Tale (movie)
Sonic the Hedgehog (movie)
Stand by Me (movie)
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (movie)
Wipeout: Batch 3
Arriving on September 2
Call the Midwife season 13 (TV show)
Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef (live event, Netflix Original)
The Hughleys season 1-4 (TV show)
Arriving on September 3
Last One Standing season 3 (TV show, Netflix Original) just JP
Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (comedy special, Netflix Original) just GB
Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer (documentary, Netflix Original)
Arriving on September 4
Outlast season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)
Arriving on September 5
Apollo 13: Survival (documentary, Netflix Original) just GB
Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas (documentary, Netflix Original) just MX
The Perfect Couple (TV show, Netflix Original)
Arriving on September 6
Disco, Ibiza, Locomia (movie, Netflix Original) just ES
Rebel Ridge (movie, Netflix Original)
Selling Sunset season 8 (TV show, Netflix Original)
Arriving on September 7
Edge of Tomorrow (movie)
Arriving on September 9
Hot Wheels Let’s Race season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)
Arriving on September 10
Ahir Shah: Ends (comedy special, Netflix Original) just GB
Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (comedy special, Netflix Original) just GB
Arriving on September 11
Boxer (movie, Netflix Original) just PL
The Circle season 7 (TV show, Netflix Original)
Technoboys (movie, Netflix Original) just MX
Arriving on September 12
Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (documentary, Netflix Original) just AR
Billionaire Island (TV show, Netflix Original) just NO
Black Mass (movie)
Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter (documentary, Netflix Original)
Midnight at the Pera Palace season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original) just TR
Arriving on September 13
Officer Black Belt (movie, Netflix Original) just KR
Sector 36 (movie, Netflix Original) just IN
Uglies (movie, Netflix Original)
Arriving on September 15
Ancient Aliens season 8 (TV show)
Heels season 1-2 (TV show)
Intervention season 23 (TV show)
Arriving on September 16
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts (documentary)
30 for 30: Pony Excess (documentary)
30 for 30: Rand University (documentary)
30 for 30: The U (documentary)
30 for 30: The U Part 2 (documentary)
American Gangster (movie)
CoComelon season 11 (TV show, Netflix Original)
Entourage (TV show)
Arriving on September 17
Culinary Class Wars (TV show, Netflix Original) just KR
Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry (live event, Netflix Original)
Arriving on September 18
Envious (TV show, Netflix Original) just AR
Lopez vs. Lopez season 2 (TV show)
What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates (documentary, Netflix Original)
Arriving on September 19
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (TV show, Netflix Original)
The Queen of Villains (TV show, Netflix Original) just JP
Twilight of the Gods (TV show, Netflix Original)
Arriving on September 20
His Three Daughters (movie, Netflix Original)
KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty (TV show, Netflix Original) just CO
Arriving on September 24
Penelope season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on September 26
A True Gentleman (movie, Netflix Original) just TR
Everything Calls for Salvation season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original) just IT
Nobody Wants This (TV show, Netflix Original)
Arriving on September 27
Lisabl: The Uprising (movie, Netflix Original) just NG
Rez Ball (movie, Netflix Original)
We Were Kings (TV show, Netflix Original) just MX
Will & Harper (documentary, Netflix Original)
