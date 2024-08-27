As we head into the fall months and the colder nights approach, Netflix's list of September 2024 titles joining the platform offer us all an enticing night in. As one of the best streaming services, it's no surprise that the selection of movies, TV shows, documentaries, comedy specials, and live events heading to Netflix are bountiful.

For September, we can look forward to an impressive list offering both brand new Netflix Original shows like a new season of Selling Sunset, plus the return of much-loved shows such as Entourage. And, when it comes to movies, your watchlist will be overflowing with the first three Jaws, coming-of-age classic Stand by Me, and iconic thriller American Gangster all on the roster for joining Netflix in September.

Despite being home to a back library full of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows, there's always room for more on the streaming platform and September's list of new movies and shows does not disappoint.

Everything new on Netflix in September 2024

Arriving on August 1

300 (movie)

5 Centimeters Per Second (movie)

Along Came Polly (movie)

BLUE GIANT (movie)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (movie)

Dragnet (movie)

The Expendables (movie)

The Expendables 2 (movie)

The Expendables 3 (movie)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (movie)

Field of Dreams (movie)

Jaws (movie)

Jaws 2 (movie)

Jaws 3 (movie)

Legends of the Fall (movie)

Magic Mike (movie)

Midnight Run (movie)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (movie)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (movie)

Shark Tale (movie)

Sonic the Hedgehog (movie)

Stand by Me (movie)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (movie)

Wipeout: Batch 3

Arriving on September 2

Call the Midwife season 13 (TV show)

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef (live event, Netflix Original)

The Hughleys season 1-4 (TV show)

Arriving on September 3

Last One Standing season 3 (TV show, Netflix Original) just JP

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (comedy special, Netflix Original) just GB

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer (documentary, Netflix Original)

Arriving on September 4

Outlast season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Arriving on September 5

Apollo 13: Survival (documentary, Netflix Original) just GB

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas (documentary, Netflix Original) just MX

The Perfect Couple (TV show, Netflix Original)

Arriving on September 6

Disco, Ibiza, Locomia (movie, Netflix Original) just ES

Rebel Ridge (movie, Netflix Original)

Selling Sunset season 8 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Arriving on September 7

Edge of Tomorrow (movie)

Arriving on September 9

Hot Wheels Let’s Race season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Arriving on September 10

Ahir Shah: Ends (comedy special, Netflix Original) just GB

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (comedy special, Netflix Original) just GB

Arriving on September 11

Boxer (movie, Netflix Original) just PL

The Circle season 7 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Technoboys (movie, Netflix Original) just MX

Arriving on September 12

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (documentary, Netflix Original) just AR

Billionaire Island (TV show, Netflix Original) just NO

Black Mass (movie)

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter (documentary, Netflix Original)

Midnight at the Pera Palace season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original) just TR

Arriving on September 13

Officer Black Belt (movie, Netflix Original) just KR

Sector 36 (movie, Netflix Original) just IN

Uglies (movie, Netflix Original)

Arriving on September 15

Ancient Aliens season 8 (TV show)

Heels season 1-2 (TV show)

Intervention season 23 (TV show)

Arriving on September 16

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts (documentary)

30 for 30: Pony Excess (documentary)

30 for 30: Rand University (documentary)

30 for 30: The U (documentary)

30 for 30: The U Part 2 (documentary)

American Gangster (movie)

CoComelon season 11 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Entourage (TV show)

Arriving on September 17

Culinary Class Wars (TV show, Netflix Original) just KR

Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry (live event, Netflix Original)

Arriving on September 18

Envious (TV show, Netflix Original) just AR

Lopez vs. Lopez season 2 (TV show)

What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates (documentary, Netflix Original)

Arriving on September 19

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (TV show, Netflix Original)

The Queen of Villains (TV show, Netflix Original) just JP

Twilight of the Gods (TV show, Netflix Original)

Arriving on September 20

His Three Daughters (movie, Netflix Original)

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty (TV show, Netflix Original) just CO

Arriving on September 24

Penelope season 1 (TV show)

Arriving on September 26

A True Gentleman (movie, Netflix Original) just TR

Everything Calls for Salvation season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original) just IT

Nobody Wants This (TV show, Netflix Original)

Arriving on September 27

Lisabl: The Uprising (movie, Netflix Original) just NG

Rez Ball (movie, Netflix Original)

We Were Kings (TV show, Netflix Original) just MX

Will & Harper (documentary, Netflix Original)