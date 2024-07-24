Netflix’s Bridgerton season 4 announcement gives us a sneak peek of the show’s new romantic lead

Netflix has released a new announcement for Bridgerton season four, and it makes it clear that we'll be following a new romantic lead this time around: Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson.

The announcement video (see below) shows some of the character's moments from existing seasons of the show – like Bridgerton season three and season two — before cutting to the actor behind the scenes.

The next clip sees an unseen voice telling him: "I hear we're fitting you for a suit." Thompson replies that he already has an outfit for that night, but the voice explains: "It's not for tonight. It's for the masquerade ball." In that case," Thompson says, "come on in."

Bridgerton Season 4: what we know so far

With the storyline of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton coming to a close at the end of season three part two, the focus for the new season is going to be on Benedict Bridgerton. Fans were also keen to see more of Eloise and Francesca, but their stories may have to wait for the show's next seasons.

The news isn't hugely surprising, as Benedict is the main character in the third Bridgerton book. Season three leapfrogged it to focus on Penelope and Colin instead so Benedict's story is actually overdue. The book, An Offer from a Gentleman, has been described as the Bridgerton Cinderella and features Sophie Beckett, a young woman who sneaks into the masquerade ball in the hope of finding her Prince Charming. Or as one fan of the show put it in a post on X/Twitter: "BENOPHIE CONFIRMED".

We'll have to wait a while for the fourth season. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last month, showrunner Jess Brownell said: "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film, then they have to be edited, then they have to be dubbed into every language... we're kind of on a two-year pace." But Brownell says it'll be worth waiting for. "I feel like it's some of my best work and my writers' room's best work," she told the magazine. "We're firing on all cylinders, so I can't wait for fans to see what we have."

You can stream seasons one to three of Bridgerton, and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, on Netflix now – and if you're already up to date then here are six more dashing dramas to watch next.

