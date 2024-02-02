Bridgerton season 3's first clip has got Netflix fans' heart in a flutter

Awwww! Seeing Miss Featherington tell Mr Bridgerton "your eyes... a most remarkable shade of blue" has got our heart all a-flutter. In a newly released and beautifully acted scene from the forthcoming Bridgerton season three, we see the chemistry that's been keeping fans of the show hooked through two seasons – and which Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, says "people are going to be really obsessed" about in this third season.

Coughlan says that she thinks fans of the books are going to be delighted with this third season, and that gives some pretty big hints about where this is all heading: in Romancing Mr Bridgerton, Colin starts to see Penelope in a whole new light but secrets get in the way. While the show doesn't stick rigidly to the books the key beats are usually there, so we'd expect him to discover who Penelope really is this time around.

What to expect from Bridgerton season 3

According to Netflix: "Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

That's not all. "Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

Eek!

We'll need to still our beating hearts for a little longer, sadly, because the third season isn't going to be available on the best streaming service until May 2024. Part one of season three begins streaming on May 16, 2024, with the second part streaming from June 13. But there are more teasers to come. Netflix has scheduled a fan event for February 14, so you should probably clear your diary and stock up on smelling salts just in case it's all too much.