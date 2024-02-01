New Netflix movies coming in 2024: here are 6 you won’t want to miss

Netflix has a big 2024 lined up. We'll see the return of favorites including season two of Squid Game, season three of Bridgerton, season two of The Diplomat, season four of the Umbrella Academy, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F as well as new shows such as 3 Body Problem and Avatar: The Last Airbender, so there's a lot of new Netflix movies to look forward to.

The video below, which is from the streamer's Next on Netflix trailer, gives you an idea of the sheer range of stuff the best streaming service will be showing in 2024. But if you'd rather here about what we're most excited for, read on for our pick of the must-see movies for this year.

Damsel

Elodie (Game of Thrones' Millie Bobby Brown) is not your average princess, and Damsel clearly isn't your average princess movie. While there are swords, magic and a really massive dragon, this is more subversive than your average fantasy – and it kicks off not with a dashing prince saving the princess from a monster, but by trying to sacrifice her to it. According to filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, at its core Damsel is "a beautiful story about a young woman becoming a strong, independent, and empowered adult". The film is set to be released on March 8, 2024.

Hit Man

Based on a deeply odd true story, Richard Linklater's Hit Man is already getting glowing reviews for its mix of dark humor and action. It's the tale of a hitman (Glen Powell) who isn't what he seems. The film is about what happens when he falls for one of his clients – a client who doesn't know the truth about his real identity – while he's undercover, working for the police. Some reviews are already saying that this is a career-best movie from Linklater, which is high praise indeed.

Back In Action

(Image credit: Netflix)

This action comedy features Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close, with Diaz coming out of semi-retirement for the first time since 2014. Even by the usual standards of unreleased movies details, this one is really thin on the ground, but it sounds like Diaz's real-life return echoes the script. Back in Action is about a woman who has been retired for six years and returns smarter and stronger than ever. Returns from where? Retired from what? Nobody's saying right now. But the sheer star power of the cast announced so far means we're excited to find out.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver

"It's going to kick off," Zach Snyder says about the second part of his sci-fi epic. Rebel Moon Part 2, which arrives in April, promises to continue the saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they battle alongside the brave people of Veldt against the full force of The Realm. Expect a David and Goliath story, a tale of plucky humans battling against almost unimaginable odds, and another director's cut with a higher age rating. With the world built and background established in the first Rebel Moon, the second film should take much less time before it does indeed kick off.

The Union

(Image credit: Netflix)

Due in August, The Union stars Mark Wahlberg as a down-to-earth Jersey construction worker who finds himself plunged into a very different world when his ex girlfriend, Halle Berry, recruits him for a high-stakes US intelligence mission. Director Julian Farino previously brought us the wonderful Giri/Haji, also on Netflix, and has worked on Ballers and Entourage too. The story is by David Guggenheim, who scripted Safe House and created Designated Survivor too.