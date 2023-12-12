Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel is no longer in distress as Netflix movie finally gets a release date

Netflix as finally unveiled the official release date for Damsel, the Millie Bobby Brown-starring fantasy movie that was originally set to arrive this year.

The Stranger Things star's latest Netflix movie is *ahem* no longer in distress after the streaming giant confirmed a new launch date for one of next year's most anticipated new movies: March 8, 2024. Thankfully, that means we've only got three months to wait to see Brown's Princess Elodie go toe-to-toe with a dragon (yes, you read that right).

To celebrate the announcement, Netflix released a new poster for one of 2024's new Netflix movies. The key art, which you can see below, largely consists of a close-up of the left-hand side of Brown's face, with the aforementioned dragon creatively lodged in the pupil of her left eye.

Keep your eye on Millie Bobby Brown. Damsel premieres March 8. pic.twitter.com/b59hy3CtiFDecember 12, 2023 See more

Damsel was originally scheduled to land on Netflix, aka one of the world's best streaming services, in mid-October, but its launch was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood actors strike, which Brown took part in as a member of the Screen Actors Guild of America. With that industrial action officially coming to an end in November, though, Netflix has squeezed Damsel onto its early 2024 movie release schedule, meaning Brown will be able to promote her fourth Netflix project – Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, and Enola Holmes 2 being the first three – next March.

Details are still pretty thin on the ground when it comes to Damsel's story, but Netflix has previously given us a taste of what to expect from the dark fantasy film by way of a story synopsis, and Brown's Elodie attempting to escape her fire-breathing nemesis in Damsel's first trailer.

"A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt," Damsel's log line reads. "Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive."

Brown is joined by Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Nick Robinson (Silk Road), Shohreh Aghdashloo (24), Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and Robin Wright (Wonder Woman 1984) on the cast roster. Dan Mazeau (Fast X) has penned the script, while Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later) is in the director's chair.

2024 will be a busy year for Brown (left), with Stranger Things season 5 set to start filming soon (Image credit: Netflix)

2024 is going to be a busy year for Brown. As well as Damsel's overdue arrival, the young A-lister will start filming Stranger Things season 5 in early 2024, if reports are to be believed, but it's unlikely we'll see Stranger Things 5 make its grand debut on Netflix before next year ends.

Brown is also expected to promote another of her 2024 Netflix films, The Electric State, which is based on Simon Stålenhag's dystopian sci-fi graphic novel of the same name. Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt co-stars in the film adaptation, which is been helmed by the Russo brothers (Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame) and fellow Marvel alumni Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (Avengers: Infinity War, The Gray Man), who co-wrote the screenplay.