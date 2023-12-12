Netflix confirms Blue Eye Samurai season 2 after hit anime show slices and dices the competition

Blue Eye Samurai is one of the most beautiful animated shows on any of the best streaming services right now. The new Netflix show has achieved a flawless 100% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's not a huge surprise to see that Netflix has commissioned a second season.

The show, which is about a young woman's quest for revenge, is astonishing. Rolling Stone says it's "an incredible, utterly badass example of how animation can be used to create worlds, characters, and adventure every bit as vivid as live-action, if not more at times".

Meanwhile, Ready Steady Cut says that "Blue Eye Samurai is not only the best animated series this year, but it’s also one of the best on Netflix of all time". Collider has also praised it highly: "From its breathtaking action to its near-flawless animation, it's a rarity to see a series that is so confident with itself in only its first season."

Blue Eye Samurai season two: what we know so far

Without giving away any spoilers, the ending of season one didn't exactly close the door on future adventures – if you haven't seen it, you can watch episode one for free still. The second season is likely to be a continuation of Mizu's quest for revenge, with creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green promising that Mizu has "a lot more blood to spill".

In a statement, the duo said: "When we started this project, we made a commitment to take this very personal story set in Edo-period Japan and bring it to life in the most authentic and beautiful way possible. We are thankful to our entire team and to our viewers from all over the world who have shown such passion for Mizu and her path of revenge."

As for where that path will take her, everybody involved is keeping silent right now. While we know that Netflix has renewed the show, nobody's even saying when it will restart production, let alone what the plot will be. But it's a safe bet that there will be a lot more of what The Hollywood Reporter described as "graphic, gorgeous violence" and "awesome, gasp-inducing bloodshed: teeth flying, bodies crumpling, heads sliced cleanly in half, a lone and exhausted fighter slashing her way through an entire hallway of brutish warriors."

If you haven't already streamed the best Netflix series, now's your chance to get up to speed before it returns in all its bloody and brilliant glory. Blue Eye Samurai is streaming now on Netflix.