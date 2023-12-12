Lost and Grey's Anatomy lead list of 14 hit Hulu shows coming to Netflix in 2024

Lost and Grey's Anatomy, alongside a whole bunch of the best Hulu shows, are coming to Netflix. The two streamers have signed a new deal for 2024 that will expand the range of shows you can watch on both services.

With Grey's Anatomy, the longest-running prime-time medical drama on TV, all of the previous 19 seasons of the show will be available on Hulu as well as on Netflix. Hulu will also get the upcoming 20th season, with episodes available online after they've aired on ABC.

As part of the deal, which we first heard about in early November, Disney is licensing 14 shows to Netflix on a non-exclusive basis. Although as Variety reports, the deal hasn't been signed off just yet so this is not yet fully confirmed.

What Disney shows are coming to Netflix?

According to Variety, these are the shows and their expected premiere dates:

The Wonder Years (January 1, 2024)

This is Us (January 8, 2024)

My Wife & Kids (February 5, 2024)

ESPN 30 For 30 (February to December, 2024)

The Resident (March 4, 2024)

White Collar (April 1, 2024)

Reba (May 6, 2024)

Archer (May 13, 2024)

How I Met Your Mother (June 3, 2024)

Lost (July 1, 2024)

Prison Break (July 29, 2024)

The Hughleys (September 2, 2024)

Bernie Mac (January 1, 2025)

Home Improvement (February 1, 2025)

As for Grey's Anatomy on Hulu, the older seasons will be available on the streamer when Disney officially launches the Hulu on Disney Plus app, which is currently in beta. That combined app will enable Hulu users to watch most Disney Plus content and vice-versa.

Although it's good to see shows being licensed to more of the best streaming services, don't expect Disney to offer the family jewels to its rivals. CEO Bob Iger made it clear during the firm's last earnings call that Disney did not intend to share its core brands, which are Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.