Everything new on Netflix in February 2024 – start with 4 movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

As sure as night follows day, Netflix is set to add another wave of movies and shows to its lineup for February 2024, covering a range of genres – meaning there’s something for everyone to enjoy among the new Netflix movies and shows.

Among Netflix's February additions, we've picked out four new movies with scores over 90% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes that will vie for a place among the best Netflix movies, including three from super-hot studio A24, and a mesmerizing sports dramedy with Brad Pitt. There’s action, comedy, and even horror in there, so Netflix is being generous with its selection or critical faves.

Our choices are just the tip of the iceberg. Additionally, Netflix is adding more original films and shows that perfect for bingeing in one go, and could rank among the best Netflix shows (once we've seen them). Read on to for our pick of four movies you should start with, then view the full list of everything coming to the best streaming service – or click here to jump straight to the list of everything.

Moneyball (2011)

Director: Bennett Miller

Runtime: 133 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Available to stream from: February 1

Moneyball has an impressive cast, a sizzling script from Aaron Sorkin, and a superb Rotten Tomatoes score at 94%. Moneyball sees unlikely pair Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill band together to assemble a baseball team on a tight budget, based on measurable stats rather than the received wisdom of people who 'know best', and they reinvent the selection system in the process. Supporting turns from Philip Seymour Hoffman and pre-MCU Chris Pratt are perfect for the film’s comedy-drama hybrid, translating the inspired true story respectfully to the big screen. It's part of the same genre as Air (2023), where the story is: what if you had great ideas about how to do your job, and people actually listened to you and let you do them, and it went great? The modern dream!

X (2022)

Director: Ti West

Runtime: 105 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: February 1

X is one of my favorite horror films to come from the A24 studio, and I’m ecstatic to see it come to streaming. Scoring 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, this is the film that cemented Mia Goth as the next big thing in indie movies, with Jenna Ortega offering an impressive take on the classic horror ingenue. Ti West’s slasher is set in the late 1970s, following a squad of young adult filmmakers travelling to an isolated farm in Texas to film their next feature. When their hosts discover the details of their visit, all hell breaks loose. X is the first in the horror trilogy, followed by Pearl (2022) [a great movie! - Ed] and MaXXXine set for a 2024 release.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Director: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Runtime: 139 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: February 23

Not only did the Daniels' astoundingly ambitious movie sweep the 2023 Academy Awards, but the multiverse adventure sits with a phenomenal score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Michelle Yeoh plays a Chinese immigrant who finds herself in a chaotic adventure across different universes, and with each encounter and tribulation, she’s faced with a multitude of lives she could have led, including a world where everyone lives with immense hotdog fingers, and she'll learn more about the daughter and husband she keeps at arm's length. It's a Matrix-style action epic, a touching family drama, and an absurd comedy rolled into one super-slick package.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (2021)

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Runtime: 90 minutes

Age rating: PG

Available to stream from: February 24

Like Everything Everywhere and X, this is another release from indie darling A24 studios that's making its way to Netflix in February. It is, by some way, the most wholesome of the three, though. Marcel The Shell With Shoes On is a different take on an animated feature: staying at an AirBnB, a filmmaker discovers a living mollusc shell with an adorable story in energy, so he decides to start making a documentary about him. Marcel’s infectiousness and determination to take on the world is what makes this movie a heart-warming watch – somehow, this shell has experiences crushing sadness we can relate to, but is full of the kind of optimism we aspire to. There's so much soul and substance to its story of family and friendship, leading it to a Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%.

Everything coming to Netflix in February 2024

Arriving on February 1, 2024

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Moneyball

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something's Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

The Other Boleyn Girl

Arriving on February 2, 2024

Let’s Talk About CHU

Orion and the Dark

Plus one

Arriving on February 3, 2024

Ready Player One

Arriving on February 5, 2024

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

Arriving on February 7, 2024

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2

Luz: The Light of the Heart

Rael: The Alien Prophet

Arriving on February 8, 2024

One Day - Netflix Series

Arriving on February 9, 2024

A Killer Paradox (KR)

Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES)

Ashes (TR)

Bhakshak (IN)

Lover, Stalker, Killer (GB)

Arriving on February 10, 2024

Horrible Bosses 2

Arriving on February 11, 2024

The Blacklist: Season 10

Arriving on February 13, 2024

Kill Me If You Dare (PL)

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3 (GB)

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All

Arriving on February 14, 2024

A Soweto Love Story (ZA)

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ)

The Heartbreak Agency (DE)

Love Is Blind: Season 6

Players

Arriving on February 15, 2024

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO)

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas (JP)

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES)

Ready, Set, Love (TH)

The Vince Staples Show

Arriving on February 16, 2024

The Abyss (SE)

Comedy Chaos (ID)

Einstein and the Bomb (GB)

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

Arriving on February 19, 2024

Little Angel: Volume 4

Arriving on February 20, 2024

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Arriving on February 21, 2024

Can I Tell You A Secret?

Arriving on February 22, 2024

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Southpaw

Arriving on February 23, 2024

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6

Mea Culpa

Through My Window: Looking at You

Arriving on February 24, 2024

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

Arriving on February 26, 2024

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Rhythm + Flow Italy

Arriving on February 28, 2024

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders

The Mire: Millennium

Code 8 Part II

Arriving on February 29, 2024