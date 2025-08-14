Razer's Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC has been released, an evolution of the Wolverine V3 Pro controller

The controller features Razer’s 8000 Hz HyperPolling tech, which is also offered in Razer's impressive Viper 8K gaming mouse, for the best input response

A Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition 8K PC is also available for purchase

Razer has announced the launch of its Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC, a next-generation controller built specifically for PC gaming and featuring new improvements.

As the next evolution of the Wolverine V3 Pro controller, this latest model features Razer’s 8000 Hz HyperPolling technology for both wired and wireless gaming, which should offer an impressive "near-instantaneous" input response for first-person shooter (FPS) gaming.

This tech was also present in Razer's excellent Viper 8K gaming mouse, one of the fastest, most responsive gaming mice TechRadar has ever seen.

The Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC also offers TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) Thumbsticks with swappable caps and provides anti-drift performance and long-lasting durability, which is a must for pinpoint accuracy in FPS games.

It's also Razer's lightest wireless esports controller to date, featuring an ergonomic shape that reduces hand fatigue during long gaming sessions, four mouse click back buttons, and two claw grip bumpers that are fully remappable, Razer Pro HyperTriggers, and more.

The controller also comes packaged with a carrying case and a 2m braided cable for portability.

"PC gamers have long demanded a controller that doesn’t compromise on speed, precision, or customization," said Nick Bourne, head of mobile and console division at Razer. "With the Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC, we’ve delivered exactly that — a controller built specifically for the PC ecosystem.

"From the industry’s fastest polling rate to our lightest wireless form factor, this is the definitive device for competitive PC players who want every advantage."

Razer is also launching the Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition 8K PC, a wired variant offering the aforementioned features "designed for players who demand uncompromising performance and zero-latency input."

"Engineered with the same elite-level features as its wireless counterpart, the Tournament Edition delivers precision and responsiveness through a direct wired connection, making it the ideal choice for competitive gamers," Razer said.

The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC is now available for purchase at $199.99 / £179.99 GBP, while the Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition 8K PC will cost $119.99 / £99.99 GBP.