Technology is supposed to make life easier, smarter, and more efficient. As well as all that, 2025 also gave us AI worrying about dead chickens, backpacks that stared back, computers made of brain cells, and Wi-Fi being foiled by houseplants.

From upside-down electric cars to Linux hiding inside PDFs, 2025 proved innovation doesn’t always move in a straight line.

Some breakthroughs were impressive, others pointless, and a few genuinely unsettling. Together, they form a strange snapshot of where tech is heading - and how often curiosity, nostalgia, and absurdity drive progress just as much as usefulness.

1. Someone made Wi-Fi scream like dial-up

Raspberry Pi tinkerer Nick Bild built a device that made modern Wi-Fi sound like 1990s dial-up.

Using a Pi, extra Wi-Fi adapter, microcontroller, amplifier, and speaker, it converted live wireless traffic into noisy analog static.

It served no real function of course, beyond resurrecting the infamous modem screech as a weird, nostalgic reminder of how loud the internet used to be.

2. $75M domain bet backfires spectacularly

An Arizona man tried to set a domain sale record by pricing Lambo.com at $75 million after buying it for $10,000.

He even renamed himself “Lambo” to boost his claim to the domain, but it all backfired spectacularly. Lamborghini took the case to World Intellectual Property Organization, won the domain, and left him with nothing but legal bills and a cautionary tale about pushing digital speculation too far.

3. Japan builds speakers from... cloth?

A Japanese startup unveiled a fabric speaker that plays sound across its entire surface using flexible electronics developed at AIST.

Built by Sensia Technology, it was thin enough to hang like a tapestry or slip under bedding. Volume was modest, audio quality muffled, but the idea of wearable, pillow-ready speakers makes it one of 2025’s strangest audio experiments.

4. ChatGPT panics over dead chicken

A bizarre ChatGPT prompt asking how to dispose of a 73kg dead chicken went viral on Reddit, spawning thousands of jokes and surreal AI responses.

The absurd weight triggered everything from mock legal advice to Guinness World Records jokes. While mostly played for laughs, the chatbot repeatedly questioned reality and refused anything illegal, turning a nonsensical question into peak internet weirdness.

5. Minecraft runs on a lightbulb

(Image credit: Vimpo)

A hardware hacker proved you can host a Minecraft server on a cheap smart LED lightbulb. By rewiring the bulb’s tiny RISC-V chip and running an ultra-minimal server build, he was able to get it to handle basic gameplay for multiple users. It’s wildly impractical and missing most features, but it's still Minecraft running on a lightbulb!

6. Delete emails to save water

Amid a severe drought, UK officials floated an unexpected conservation tip: delete your old emails and photos. The idea was that data centers use water for cooling, so less stored data could mean lower demand. Critics weren't convinced it would help in practice, making the suggestion feel more like symbolic tech guilt than a serious drought solution.

7. A dress made of the internet

(Image credit: RTE)

A fashion designer created a 50-pound dress woven from 12,000 feet of discarded fiber optic cable, turning internet infrastructure into wearable art.

The one-off piece took 640 hours to make and debuted ahead of London Fashion Week. It’s not for sale, impractical to wear, and exists purely as a statement about the internet’s physical, tangled reality.

8. Someone booted Linux inside a PDF

(Image credit: Future)

A unnamed high school student managed to run a Linux operating system inside a PDF file opened in Chrome. By embedding a RISC-V emulator into the document, the PDF booted a tiny Linux shell with clickable controls. It was painfully slow and totally impractical, but proved that even boring file formats can secretly run entire operating systems.

9. Floppy disk built from scratch

I made a floppy disk from scratch - YouTube Watch On

A YouTuber decided modern nostalgia wasn’t enough and so built a floppy disk from scratch. Using CNC machines, laser-cut film, and homemade magnetic coating, he managed to create a working disk that could actually store data. It’s wildly pointless compared to modern storage, but a strangely impressive tribute to obsolete tech that refuses to stay buried.

10. McDonald’s hacked over free nuggets

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A security researcher hunting for free McNuggets ended up exposing major weaknesses in McDonald’s online systems. Simple URL tweaks unlocked internal marketing platforms, while plain-text passwords were emailed to new users. Reporting the flaws proved harder than exploiting them. The fast-food giant fixed some issues, but the ease of the breach made the whole episode uncomfortably absurd.

Then, a month later, some other researchers managed to hack Burger King, describing the fast food giant's security as “solid as a paper Whopper wrapper in the rain.”

11. Electric car drives upside-down

(Image credit: McMurtry)

An electric hypercar proved it could literally drive upside down. Using massive fan-generated downforce, the McMurtry Spéirling created enough suction to stick itself to a ceiling and move forward. It wasn't not just a stunt either: the same tech delivers absurd grip on track, helping the tiny EV smash lap records and embarrass million-dollar supercars.

12. AI chatbots invent secret language

Two AI agents on a phone call realize they’re both AI and switch to a superior audio signal ggwave - YouTube Watch On

A hackathon demo showed two AI chatbots realizing they’re both machines and switching from human speech to a strange, modem-like sound language. The system only worked between the same AI agents, not other chatbots, but it still unsettled viewers. It’s a pointless but eerie proof-of-concept that made people uneasy about machines chatting beyond human understanding.

13. The furry clip-on robot that stares at people

(Image credit: Yukai Engineering)

A Japanese company unveiled a furry clip-on robot called Mirumi that wraps around bag straps and stares at nearby people. Packed with sensors and a motorized head, it reacts with curiosity, shyness, or annoyance like a small child.

Cute but unsettling, the staring mascot turned heads (not just its own) at CES and left many wondering why anyone would want a watching backpack creature.

14. Mac mini dressed as Macintosh

(Image credit: Wokyis)

A retro docking station turned Apple’s Mac Mini M4 into a tiny faux Macintosh with a built-in LCD screen. Shaped like a helmet from 1984, it added ports, storage expansion, and nostalgia in equal measure. The screen was mostly decorative of course, airflow was questionable, and the price debatable - but it’s bizarrely hard to stop wanting one.

15. AI can hear through walls

Researchers showed AI can reconstruct conversations through a foot-thick concrete wall by exploiting laptop microphone wiring. Long, unshielded cables act like antennas, leaking speech as radio signals that can be picked up cheaply and decoded with machine learning.

It sounds like spy fiction, sure, but the attack worked with alarming accuracy and very basic hardware.

16. Fungi-powered batteries eat sugar

(Image credit: Empa)

Researchers created a biodegradable power source that runs on living fungi instead of electricity.

Using two fungal species inside a 3D-printed structure, the device generated small amounts of power when fed sugar and water.

It was able to run sensors for days, then literally ate itself when finished, making it one of the strangest eco-friendly power ideas of 2025.

17. You can rent human brain cells

(Image credit: Cortical Labs)

A startup announced plans to rent access to living human brain cells grown on a silicon chip for $300 a week. The biological computer runs real code using lab-grown neurons kept alive by life-support hardware.

Built for research, not gaming, it’s cheaper than a console rental and far stranger, letting scientists experiment with real neurons through the cloud.

18. You can buy a DNA book, but not read it

(Image credit: CATALOG)

A biotech company sold the world’s first book stored in DNA for $65. The “DNA book” packed about 500KB of text into synthetic DNA sealed inside a bullet-like capsule. You can’t read it without lab equipment, making it more of a tech milestone than literature, and one of 2025’s strangest collectible storage formats.

19. Houseplants blamed for slow Wi-Fi

A study claimed houseplants could be slowing home Wi-Fi by absorbing or deflecting signals, with speed boosts seen after moving routers away from greenery.

While technically possible, the effect is likely tiny compared to walls, furniture, microwaves, or bad placement. Still, the idea that your fern might be throttling Netflix is weird enough to earn its place in 2025 tech lore.

20. Intel builds AI politeness detector

Intel unveiled an open source AI tool designed to score how polite a piece of text is.

Called Polite Guard, it classified language from polite to impolite to keep chatbots well-mannered, even when provoked. It’s free, editable, and pitched as a security feature, but letting an algorithm decide what counts as politeness still feels oddly subjective.

