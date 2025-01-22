World's first ever 'DNA book' sells for $65, is like a silver bullet and is 500KB in size; shame you can't actually read it

Proof of concept sees half a MB of data compressed in a steel capsule that looks like a bullet

As expected, you cannot read the book like a normal paperback

DNA storage is still firmly in a futuristic concept

DNA storage offers the potential to store billions of terabytes of data in an incredibly compact form, capable of lasting hundreds of years with minimal cost. The technology is increasingly being seen as a potential way to reduce energy usage, minimize physical space requirements, and enhance data security. Although we are seeing regular breakthroughs, there’s still a long way to go before DNA storage hits the mainstream and we're still waiting for that major breakthrough.

Recent advancements include a credit-card-sized DNA storage device by the French firm Biomemory, which can hold one kilobyte of data, and the first specifications for storing bytes in DNA were unveiled by the DNA Data Storage Alliance in late 2024.

In the latest milestone, DNA-based digital data storage company CATALOG, founded in 2016 by MIT scientists, has delivered the first commercially available book encoded into DNA.

A bit hard to read

Asimov Press' New Book, Written in DNA

The book, created in collaboration with Asimov Press and available for $65, features nine essays and three science fiction works from a number of writers including Alex Telford, Richard Ngo, and Tom Ireland. Each copy comes in the form of a steel DNA capsule that holds approximately half a megabyte of data and resembles a bullet.

The Boston-based CATALOG encoded 240 pages of text, totaling 481,280 bytes, into 500,000 unique synthetic DNA molecules. These molecules are stored as a dry powder under inert gas, safeguarding them from moisture and oxygen to ensure long-term preservation. It should go without saying that you can’t actually read its contents.

"Providing 1,000 copies of this latest Asimov book encoded into DNA is a significant milestone as we commercialize our DNA Storage and Computation technology,” said Hyunjun Park, Co-Founder and CEO of CATALOG. "Our DNA Computing platform – which uses very little energy – is quickly becoming an attractive option as emerging workloads including AI require unsustainable amounts of energy to process.”

The capsule, the first commercial product encoded into DNA, is available for pre-order now, priced at $65. If you just want to read the contents of the book, you can buy a physical copy for $30.

