Corsair has revealed the Novablade Pro

It's a wireless leverless controller for use with fighting games

The controller is compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC

Corsair has revealed the Novablade Pro, its take on a leverless fighting game controller. Compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, it's entering a busy space on Sony's console alongside the likes of the Victrix Pro FS and Razer Kitsune, both excellent controllers for the best fighting games.

The Corsair Novablade Pro comes equipped with a 15-button layout. As it's a leverless controller, there's no traditional joystick here. Instead, all movements and inputs can be programmed to any button you'd like. For fighting games, this is important, as the quicker actuation of buttons on a leverless controller can certainly give a player an edge in multiplayer environments.

The Novablade Pro's buttons make use of Corsair's own MGX Hyperdrive Magnetic Keyswitches for quick and accurate inputs. Actuation distance can also be customized, from as little as 0.1mm to 4.0mm. These keyswitches are also powered by Hall effect tech, making them much longer-lasting than traditional potentiometer-based buttons that rely on a physical connection.

2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless connectivity options are both supported, with an estimated battery life of up to 40 hours with RGB lighting enabled. With RGB switched off, Corsair claims up to 200 hours of battery life depending on your choice of connection. Though if you want as little input delay as possible, achieving the full supported 1,000Hz polling rate, you'll likely want to rely on a wired connection, or 2.4GHz wireless on PC.

It's certainly an eye-catching controller, with customizable RGB lighting allowing you to color-code the 15 main keys. That could also definitely help with hand-eye coordination while you're focused on the game.

Price-wise, the Corsair Novablade Pro comes in at $249.99 / £229.99 (around AU$377.95), and it's expected to launch on XXXXX.

