Razer has revealed and released the Raiju V3 Pro controller

It's compatible with PlayStation 5 and PC

It's available to buy now for $219.99 / £199.99

Gaming hardware brand Razer has just revealed and released its latest PlayStation 5 controller; the Razer Raiju V3 Pro. This new controller looks to provide serious improvements over predecessor like the Razer Raiju Ultimate and Razer Wolverine V2 Pro - both of which were also PS5 adjacent.

Compatible with PS5 and PC, the Raiju V3 Pro is available right now for $219.99 / £199.99 (around AU$339), and can be picked up either from Razer's website or stocking retailers. Razer has also told TechRadar Gaming that an Amazon listing should go live in the coming days.

So what makes the Raiju V3 Pro worth checking out, especially given its premium price tag that puts it in the same ballpark as the DualSense Edge and Victix Pro BFG Reloaded?

It's among the first PS5 controllers to offer TMR thumbsticks. Similar to Hall effect, these help to eliminate the risk of stick drift, but they retain a feel closer to that of traditional analog sticks. Razer also brings its mouse click tech to bear here; the pad's rear remappable buttons, trigger locks, and bumpers, all provide immediate and responsive presses not dissimilar to the click of a mouse.

Additionally, you can expect a circular d-pad design just like we saw with the Xbox-compatible Razer Wolverine V3 Pro. Definitely handy for when you need extra precision in the best fighting games and similar competitive environments. The controller also supports wireless play via 2.4GHz connection, with an estimated battery life of around 10 hours based on my own testing.

If my tone here sounds positive, it's because I've spent the last two weeks testing the Razer Raiju V3 Pro for review, and I really like it. The Wolverine V3 Pro is among my favorite Xbox pads, and the Raiju achieves much the same for the PS5 platform. Be sure to read our Razer Raiju V3 Pro review to learn more.

