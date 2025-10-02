Scuf has launched the Valor Pro Wireless Controller for Xbox and PC

Key features include TMR thumbsticks and on-board audio controls

It's available to buy now for $189.99 via the brand's website

Corsair's Scuf gaming brand has just launched its new Valor Pro Wireless Controller.

Compatible with Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Bluetooth-enabled devices, it seems to be an improved version of the original Valor Pro which launched earlier this year.

Available now for $189.99 (around £139.99) at Scuf's website and other retailers, the most obvious change here is the addition of wireless connectivity. Scuf claims the Valor Pro Wireless has up to 17 hours of battery life, which isn't the most impressive out there, but does beat the likes of the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro and its 10-12 hours of battery life on paper.

The Valor Pro Wireless also adds drift-resisting TMR thumbsticks. We've seen these with the likes of the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 and GameSir Tarantula Pro, and they're essentially a slightly more potent Hall effect variant.

In addition to four remappable back paddles (which can be removed and/or unmapped at your preference), one of the Valor Pro Wireless's most interesting features is its new on-board audio controls.

These come in the form of a pair of scroll wheels at the base of the pad, in a similar position to the Function paddles on the DualSense Edge. Pair with a gaming headset, and you can use these to adjust headset volume, game and chat balance, and mute your mic.

It sounds like the Valor Pro Wireless does a lot of what many of the best Xbox controllers offer, and at a pretty competitive price point, slightly undercutting the likes of the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro and Nacon Revolution X Unlimited.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As such, it could be a compelling option for Xbox and PC players looking to pay a bit less for a premium controller.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.