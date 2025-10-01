Thrustmaster has announced and launched the eSwap X2 H.E

Compatible with Xbox and PC, it includes Hall effect modules

Otherwise, it's a broadly identical controller compared to the original eSwap X2

Gaming hardware brand Thrustmaster has just launched the eSwap X2 H.E controller for Xbox consoles and PC.

This new gamepad is the successor to the Thrustmaster eSwap X2, which originally launched early on in 2024. The eSwap X2 H.E is available now on Thrustmaster's website, and will run you $169.99 / £139.99.

That's the same price as the original X2 in the US, but the new pad is actually £30 cheaper than its predecessor in the UK - nice.

And it's probably a good thing that the price point hasn't dramatically shifted, because the eSwap X2 H.E appears to be a disappointingly slight upgrade. The clue's in the name as to the H.E's major change; that being the inclusion of Thrustmaster's own H.E.A.R.T. thumbstick modules in the box.

That's Thrustmaster's Hall effect technology, which was featured on the Thrustmaster Heart controller, and was sold separately as a compatible module for the original eSwap X2. At the very least, having them in the box skirts the need to buy these drift-resistant sticks separately.

If you're unaware, the major selling point of eSwap controllers is the bespoke swappable stick and d-pad modules. Similar to the Victrix Pro BFG and Pro BFG Reloaded controllers, you can use an included screwdriver here to swap modules and adjust their layout. Handy if you prefer a symmetrical stick layout, for example.

Otherwise, the eSwap X2 H.E looks identical to the gamepad that came before it. If it wasn't for the new logo at the center of the controller, putting them side by side, it'd be hard to note much of a difference, right down to the silhouette.

Thrustmaster also seems adamant in continuing to not offer a wireless connectivity option here. The H.E is a strictly wired controller, but again, at this price point, I definitely feel like a wireless option is warranted. 2.4GHz connectivity is still responsive, and unless you're a top-shelf esports player, the difference in input delay between wired and wireless connections simply isn't going to be noticeable; so long as you stay within range of the dongle of course.

As a result, it appears to be extremely difficult to recommend the eSwap X2 H.E if you already own the original Thrustmaster eSwap or eSwap X2 controllers. But that said, the H.E is definitely the model to go for now if you're eyeing up Thrustmaster pads for the first time, especially with the addition of Hall effect modules.

