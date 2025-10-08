The springtime sales are coming good for gaming peripherals and deals, and one of my favorite Xbox and PC controllers is discounted right now.

There is an absolutely wild price on one variant in the UK. The racing game-focused XR Pro Forza Horizon 5 Edition of the eSwap X Pro controller is down to a frankly ridiculous £74.99 at Amazon (was £173.66).

This bags you the controller itself as well as the driving-focused racing wheel module, and as a whole represents awesome value for money. If you can overlook the design and the extra module, then this is a great price just to get the controller for.

• Shop Amazon UK's full Prime Day sale

In the US, the slightly newer model, the Thrustmaster eSwap X2 controller, is down a near-record-low price of $139.99 at Amazon (was $179.99) - it's the lowest price since March so represents great value.

• Shop Amazon US's full Prime Day sale

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region. And if you're after more deals this month, check out our full Amazon Spring Sale hub.

Today's best Thrustmaster PC and Xbox controller deals

These deals are super savings on what I think is one of the best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers that anyone can buy right now. My particular soft spot for this line of controllers comes from the fact that it was the first controller I could use on an Xbox console - the modules allowed me to change the layout to a symmetrical one (which I require), and thus I finally had a pad that played nicely with my different hands.

I reviewed the original for sister site GamesRadar+ way back when and also reviewed the newer Thrustmaster eSwap X2 - the above US deal - for TechRadar Gaming in 2023, too, and I loved that controller as well as the original. It's still the only Xbox controller I'll use. We're looking forward to trying out the newly announced X2 H.E. controller in the line now, too.

More of today's best Prime Day deals in the UK

More of today's best Prime Day deals in the US

If you're not in the US or looking to keep your options open, then check out the latest and lowest prices on the Thrustmaster eSwap X2 below, wherever you are in the world.