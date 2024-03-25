Hurry - Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends today: shop the 29 best deals still live

It's the last day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, so you have hours left to shop deals on everything from TVs, tablets, and smart home devices to vacuums, air fryers, coffee makers, and more. As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through Amazon's sale and hand-picked the 29 best bargains still live.



Amazon's six-day spring sale is a first for the retailer, and it hasn't disappointed thanks to record-low prices on a range of items, including spring cleaning items like vacuums, clothing, tech gadgets, and Amazon's own smart home devices. You can score rare discounts from top brands like Apple, Bissell, Samsung, Instant Pot, and Sony.



Below, I've listed links to the most popular sale categories, followed by today's 29 best deals that are still available. Some highlights include the best-selling Ring Doorbell on sale for $59.99, the top-rated Tineco vacuum mop marked down to $239, and Amazon's 50-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV for just $299.99.



Shop more of today's best deals below, and keep in mind that Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends at Midnight PST, and you might not see bargains like this until the July Prime Day sale.

Amazon Big Spring sale - the 31 best deals

Apple iPhone 15 (Boost Infinite): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHBNXW73%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$0.01 at Amazon

Amazon's latest deal on the iPhone 15 series lets you check out a device for just 1 cent - but there's a catch. This promotion is for the Boost Infinite 'Infinite Access' program that gets you a device and unlimited plan for a flat fee of at least $60 per month. It is, however, a superb deal that's well worth checking out if you want a cheap all-in-one cell phone plan. Plus, you don't need an old device to trade in to be eligible and Boost will upgrade your device for free when the next generation lands! Monthly cost w/ plan: $60 (36-months)

All-new Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FIntroducing-sound-compact-speaker-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB09WNK39JN%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_0b9f6d76_6%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Big Spring deals include the all-new <a href="https://www.techradar.com/homes/smart-home/smart-speakers/amazon-echo-pop-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Echo Pop for just $22.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CDR2MSVC%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B08XVYZ1Y5%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - just $5 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Echo Dot (5th generation): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09B8V1LZ3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to $34.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. Amazon's latest model <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-echo-dot-5th-gen" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Blink Video Doorbell: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Video-Doorbell%2Fdp%2FB08SG2MS3V%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_06c15c9d_62%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $49.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Big Spring Sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Ring Video Doorbell: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRing-Video-Doorbell-Satin-Nickel-2020-Release%2Fdp%2FB08N5NQ869%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Fire-Kids-tablet-Top-selling%2Fdp%2FB0BLBLRLJB%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c0a7ef07_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but extremely affordable tablet for your kid, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. 16GB of storage, along with built-in parental controls and an excellent battery, makes this a great buy.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B9J1B7BY%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B07WDDT3G5%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The latest <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-hd-8-kids-edition" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $99.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08F5HPVQ6%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_a27a2eec_NA%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $236.89 now $169.89 at Amazon

The top-rated Bissell CleanView Swivel vacuum features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. The lightweight vacuum also includes a lift-off detachable pod, so you can easily clean stairs, car upholstery, and more. Today's deal from Amazon's Spring sale brings the price down to $169.89.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Outdoor-4th-Gen-1-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5HW22%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c4cd769e_1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for a record-low price of $64.99.

Bissell CleanView Compact Turbo Upright Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B6D6GML1%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_379359b5_NA%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Jumpstart your spring cleaning with the Bissell CleanView upright vacuum, on sale for just $69.99. It offers the powerful suction Bissell vacuums are known for in a compact, lightweight design, plus handy attachments like the Pet TurboBrush tool for quick and convenient pick-ups.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09715G57M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for $69.99 - $20 more than the lowest-ever price. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CFYQHFMG%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B08BX8CW9V%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $94.99 - just $15 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07D46SQ63%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $175.09 now $128.64 at Amazon

Amazon's Big Spring Sale has the best-selling Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro on sale for $129. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, and auto interiors and includes a stain trapper tool to catch the dirtiest pet messes.

Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08J1DXCLB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $154.49 now $138.49 at Amazon

Amazon's Big Spring Sale includes the Bissell SpinWave cordless mop for $138.49 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The cordless mop features powerful rotating pads, and an on-demand spray allows you to control how much formula goes on the floor.

Cosori Pro III Air Fryer Dual Blaze: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09BJHB2BD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $179.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

This 6.8-quart air fryer from Cosori features 12 one-touch functions and is large enough to fit up to 17 chicken wings. Today's deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale brings the price down to $149.99, which is the lowest price we've seen all year.

Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09MQH65JS%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_7e3a6d27_NA%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $201.98 now $156.23

Save energy (and money) with the Honeywell Home smart thermostat, which is on sale for $156.23 - the lowest price we've seen this year. You can automatically adjust the temperature through the compatible app, and the Honeywell home learns your preferences to help achieve your preferred temperature.

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB085SBTSBD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $209 now $160.97 at Amazon

Upgrade your coffee maker to the best-selling Nespresso Vertuo Next, which is down to $160.97 at Amazon's Big Spring Sale. The Vertuo Next can brew a creamy espresso in minutes and includes a handy milk frother for hot or cold coffees.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6.5qt: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B1G5M31V%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> was $229.99 now $168.69 at Amazon

What's better than an Instant Pot multi-cooker? Well, one that also has air fryer capabilities, of course. The 6.5-quart slow cooker-air fryer combo features 13 appliances in one, including air fryer, pressure cooker, saute, slow cook, steam, warm, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, yogurt, sous vide, and bread proofing.

Tineco Floor One S3 Breeze Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FTineco-Floor-ONE-Breeze-Multi-Surface%2Fdp%2FB0B4V878RY%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $369.99 now $239.99 at Amazon

The popular Tineco S3 Breeze cordless vacuum is on sale for a record-low price of $239.99 when you apply the $20 coupon at checkout. The Tienco can vacuum and wash floors simultaneously, leaving them instantly dry.

Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Canceling-Headphones-phone-call%2Fdp%2FB0863TXGM3%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $348 now $248 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the best headphones in the world and Amazon has the cans on sale for $248 - the lowest price we've seen this year. For this price, nothing gives you such rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features – all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000xm4-wireless-headphones" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you. Do not miss this offer if you want quality ANC headphones.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB0CCZ1SQ8G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $349 now $249 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort are some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, and they're on sale at Amazon for $249 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The headphones are very comfortable, and the Bose app makes it easy to customize their sound and features.

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDyson-Cordless-Vacuum-Cleaner-Nickel%2Fdp%2FB0CB9WT35H%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_e8f5a8a0_0%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $719.90 now $442.40 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Dyson V11 cordless vacuum on sale for $442.40, thanks to a $200+ discount at Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V11 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Pre-order deal at Amazon: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fb%3Fnode%3D120387858011%26pf_rd_r%3DT7NW153B9TZ1X6KKBSX0%26pf_rd_t%3DEvents%26pf_rd_i%3Ddeals%26pf_rd_p%3D2c03f004-e5df-4113-b2c9-145f7add211d%26pf_rd_s%3Dslot-14%26ref%3Ddlx_deals_gd_dcl_img_2_21d8d531_dt_sl14_1d%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">pre-order a Samsung 2024 TV and receive a free 65-inch 4K TV

This is an incredible deal: Amazon is offering a free Samsung 65-inch 4K TV worth $447 when you pre-order a 2024 Samsung TV. This limited-time offer applies to all sets, including the Neo QLED 4K, The Frame, OLED, and Neo QLED 8K displays.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Famazon-fire-tv-50-inch-4-series-4k-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB0B3GTSQ9Q%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_a18ddbca_5%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $299.99 - just $10 shy of the lowest-ever price. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 50-inch 4K TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Famazon-fire-tv-50-inch-omni-series-4k-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB08T6F8YBH%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_2a5e96dc_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $549.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly-rated <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-omni-series" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's deal brings the 50-inch model down to just $299.99.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09N6ZRH6C%2Fref%3Ds9_acsd_al_bw_c2_x_12_t%3Fpf_rd_m%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $599.99 now $419.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $419.99.

TCL Q6 75-inch 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1J44WCR%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $899.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Looking for a decent big-screen TV on a budget? Check out this record-low price on the TCL Q6 at Amazon. The largest 75-inch model is down to just $600 right now, which is an incredibly low price for a QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Not only will you get a fantastic picture with this TCL Q6, but all the action will be silky smooth thanks to this high-refresh-rate panel.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHisense-65-Inch-Class-Smart-65U6HF%2Fdp%2FB0CHJ87V95%2Fref%3Dsxin_15_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Grab the top-rated 65-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K smart TV for just $549.99 at Amazon. In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/hisense-u6g-uled-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $600.

