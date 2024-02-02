Netflix axes Cobra Kai creators' other hit action comedy show Obliterated after one season

Netflix has pulled the plug on Obliterated, the action comedy series from Cobra Kai's creators, after a single season.

According to Deadline and Variety, the over-the-top, R-rated series has not been renewed for a second outing on Netflix after the streaming giant canceled the project. No reason has been given for the show's axing, but it's likely that, despite proving popular among the streamer's global user base, Obliterated didn't live up to expectations.

On the surface, it seemed that Obliterated would be a good fit for the world's best streaming service. It was helmed by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald – the trio behind the hugely popular Karate Kid TV spin-off Cobra Kai – and appeared to be a raunchy, extravagant action romp that would make for an easy watch.

In spite of its poor critical reception – Obliterated holds a 45% critics-based rating on Rotten Tomatoes – it performed well on Netflix. The series spent six weeks on Netflix's Top 10 TV show chart following its 30 November 2023 release, and even held the number one spot in its second week on the platform. Despite its relative success, though, Netflix has decided not to give it a second runout.

Why was Obliterated canceled after a single season?

'There there, we'll be OK with Obliterated season 2' (Image credit: Ursula Coyote/Netflix)

Netflix hasn't explained why Obliterated was canned after one season. The streaming titan refuses to comment on TV original cancellations, too, so I'm not holding my breath for a definitive answer on the Obliterated front.

Usually, Netflix consigns a first-party TV series to the scrap heap if they underperform. Shows that fail to deliver on the viewership front aren't seen as being cost-effective, especially if they were expensive to make. If they don't produce value for money, Netflix's executive team doesn't need a second invitation to throw them in the trash.

The problem with Obliterated's cancellation, though, is that its performance indicates it was successful enough to warrant a sequel. Sure, it isn't one of the best Netflix shows ever made, but there aren't many Netflix TV originals that stick around on the streamer's in-house TV charts for almost two months. The fact that it did so amid serious competition from Squid Game: The Challenge, The Crown season 6, My Life With the Walter Boys, and The Brothers Sun proves it had the staying power that ordinarily justifies a Netflix show's renewal.

Whatever the reason is for Obliterated's axing, it won't be back for a follow-up, and that's sure to disappoint anyone who was entertained by what it had to offer. If you're one of those fans, you can console yourself with the fact that Obliterated is still available to stream, so you can watch its eight-episode run to your heart's content. Alternatively, you should check out Cobra Kai's five seasons to date ahead of the launch of Cobra Kai season 6, the series' final entry, later in 2024.