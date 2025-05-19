Prime Video sounds the death knell for The Bondsman as Kevin Bacon horror show is canceled after one season

Prime Video has canceled The Bondsman after one season

At the time of publishing, the streamer has not released a statement saying why

Deadline reported that the series "failed to generate buzz on social media"

It's always disappointing when shows are canceled after one installment, and I'm gutted that Prime Video has decided not to proceed with The Bondsman.

Recently, I recommended The Bondsman and called it "perfect weekend viewing", so it's disappointing that we won't be seeing more from the Kevin Bacon-led horror series. It's rare to find such a fun, unique horror show, and I really do think there was scope to continue the story.

I'm not alone in really liking this show either, as it has a healthy 83% Rotten Tomatoes rating, making it worthy of a spot on our best Prime Video shows round-up.

Why did Prime Video cancel The Bondsman?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Whenever we're dealing with a cancellation, this is understandably the first question on people's minds. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a clear answer from one of the best streaming services about this decision.

In a report from Deadline, the site said: "By its second week, The Bondsman had dropped off the Nielsen ranks. It has remained on Prime Video’s platform Top 10 list, currently at No. 5 in the U.S."

Deadline also noted that the series "failed to generate buzz on social media", but it is unclear whether or not this is the full reason for the cancellation, as Prime Video has not released a public statement yet.

With the series performing so well and sitting in the top 5 in the US, this decision may be a bad start to people's weeks, especially as The Bondsman ended in a way that suggested the story wasn't over yet.

Prime Video is fairly good at renewing shows, with titles like Fallout receiving a season 3 renewal ahead of its season 2 premiere in December 2025, so their decision to axe The Bondsman did surprise me.