Amazon has confirmed Fallout season 2 will arrive before the end of 2025

The hugely popular show's second season recently wrapped filming

Prime Video's TV adaptation of Bethesda's game series is coming back for a third season, too

It's official: Fallout season 2 will set the world on fire in December 2025.

Announced yesterday (May 12) during Amazon MGM Studios' Upfront 2025 presentation, Fallout's TV adaptation will return sooner than any of us expected. Indeed, the incredibly popular Prime Video show's second chapter will air before the year is over, so we don't have long to wait to return to the Wasteland.

The earlier than expected return of Amazon's Fallout TV show is all the more remarkable given that filming has only just wrapped on season 2. Amazon confirmed principal photography had been completed on May 8 – a wrap date that came almost seven months to the day since one of the series' leads Ella Purnell revealed she hadn't even seen a season 2 script.

All of that taken into account, I certainly didn't predict Fallout season 2 would be released before early 2026. Nonetheless, the return of one of Prime Video's biggest TV Originals will be a wonderful festive gift for us to enjoy in and around the 2025 holiday season.

Understandably, Amazon is keeping a tight lid on season 2's plot. Speaking to TechRadar in April 2024, executive producer Jonathan Nolan would only tease that the show's creators had "really cool" plans for a second outing, too.

In an Amazon MGM Studios press release, though, the company's entertainment division confirmed viewers will join Purnell's Lucy and Walton Goggins' The Ghoul in journeying to the post-apocalyptic city known as New Vegas. Fans of Bethesda's long-running game series namesake will know all about this location, one which was teased at the end of Fallout season 1, but I'll refrain from spoiling anything about it for those who haven't played the games.

Fallout season 3 is a-go at Prime Video

Fallout actor Aaron Moten (right) has suggested it'll run for five or six seasons (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Season 2's December 2025 launch wasn't the only good news to greet fans of one of the best Prime Video shows. Taking to the stage at Upfront 2025, Amazon executives also announced Fallout had been renewed for a third season.

Unlike season 2's earlier than anticipated release month reveal, confirmation that Fallout season 3 has been greenlit isn't a huge surprise.

As I mentioned earlier, the dystopian drama is one of Amazon's most successful TV Originals of all-time. Add in comments made by Fallout actor Aaron Moten – at Liverpool Comic-Con last Saturday (May 10) – that Fallout's chief creative team have a five- to six-season plan in mind (as reported by The Gamer), and a third season announcement was always a case of when, not if.

Kyle MacLachlan's Hank will be back in season 2 (Image credit: JoJo Whilden/Prime Video)

"The holidays came a little early this year [and] we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout," executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said in a statement. "On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva [Dworet-Robertson] and Graham [Wagner], and our partners at Bethesda, we’re grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together."

"We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout,” Amazon's Global Head of TV Vernon Sanders added. "Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of season 2."