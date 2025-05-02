This new Prime Video show stars Kevin Bacon as an undead bounty hunter and it's perfect weekend viewing

You've got to hand it to Prime Video, they do make some pretty bonkers shows. Recently, we saw the comedy series, The Sticky, which was like Breaking Bad with maple syrup instead of meth.

Now, we've got a back from the dead Kevin Bacon wielding a chainsaw heading up a new eight-part series that's become one of the most popular shows on Prime Video. There's something for everyone on one of the best streaming services.

The Bondsman is ideal weekend viewing when you just want to switch off and enjoy some pure escapism. It's the perfect blend of horror, comedy, action, and there's even some musical numbers too.

Take a look at the trailer to see for yourself, and make sure to check out our exclusive interview with The Bondsman executive producer Erik Oleson to find out why he thinks Bacon is Dorian Gray and more.

The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Why I recommend The Bondsman

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The main reason I recommendThe Bondsman is that it's such a fun watch from start to finish, it's the kind that you can comfortably binge and have a good time with as you go on a rollercoaster ride of horror one minute, then laugh out loud comedy the next.

If you're the kind of person that loves great action scenes, gritty tones and a formulaic yet satisfying structure, then you'll likely have a brilliant time with this series.

Bacon's character Hub Halloran learns that his job has a demonic new twist, and now he hunts demons for the devil. If, like me, you went through a serious Supernatural phase, this show does remind me of it in places thanks to the presence of some seriously creepy possession scenes and gross special effects.

The concept is ridiculous, this poor guy is brought back from the dead only to be forced into killing demons for a living, which you might argue is a fate worse than death itself. It's a hugely entertaining one for us viewers at home, though.

The Bondsman has performed well critically too, scoring 82% on the Tomatometer, which means it's got a secure spot on our best Prime Video shows round-up. It joins a whole host of other shows, and it's certainly unique enough to stand out among the crowd.

However, if this isn't your thing, we've got plenty more recommendations. Check out everything new on Prime Video in May 2025 and five new Prime Video movies with over 93% on Rotten Tomatoes for even more from the streamer.