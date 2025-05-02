This new Prime Video show stars Kevin Bacon as an undead bounty hunter and it's perfect weekend viewing
Featuring the job from hell
You've got to hand it to Prime Video, they do make some pretty bonkers shows. Recently, we saw the comedy series, The Sticky, which was like Breaking Bad with maple syrup instead of meth.
Now, we've got a back from the dead Kevin Bacon wielding a chainsaw heading up a new eight-part series that's become one of the most popular shows on Prime Video. There's something for everyone on one of the best streaming services.
The Bondsman is ideal weekend viewing when you just want to switch off and enjoy some pure escapism. It's the perfect blend of horror, comedy, action, and there's even some musical numbers too.
Take a look at the trailer to see for yourself, and make sure to check out our exclusive interview with The Bondsman executive producer Erik Oleson to find out why he thinks Bacon is Dorian Gray and more.
Why I recommend The Bondsman
The main reason I recommendThe Bondsman is that it's such a fun watch from start to finish, it's the kind that you can comfortably binge and have a good time with as you go on a rollercoaster ride of horror one minute, then laugh out loud comedy the next.
If you're the kind of person that loves great action scenes, gritty tones and a formulaic yet satisfying structure, then you'll likely have a brilliant time with this series.
Bacon's character Hub Halloran learns that his job has a demonic new twist, and now he hunts demons for the devil. If, like me, you went through a serious Supernatural phase, this show does remind me of it in places thanks to the presence of some seriously creepy possession scenes and gross special effects.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The concept is ridiculous, this poor guy is brought back from the dead only to be forced into killing demons for a living, which you might argue is a fate worse than death itself. It's a hugely entertaining one for us viewers at home, though.
The Bondsman has performed well critically too, scoring 82% on the Tomatometer, which means it's got a secure spot on our best Prime Video shows round-up. It joins a whole host of other shows, and it's certainly unique enough to stand out among the crowd.
However, if this isn't your thing, we've got plenty more recommendations. Check out everything new on Prime Video in May 2025 and five new Prime Video movies with over 93% on Rotten Tomatoes for even more from the streamer.
You might also like
- 8 new horror movies on Netflix, Shudder, Max and more in May 2025
- This John Cena and Idris Elba Prime Video action flick looks completely wild going by the first trailer for Heads of State
- 'Please give us more': The Wheel of Time fans channel the One Power to ask Amazon to renew the high fantasy Prime Video show
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.